BREAKING: Pat McAfee finally returns to WWE at Wrestlepalooza

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 20, 2025 23:36 GMT
Pat McAfee
Pat McAfee is popular among the fans (source: WWE.com)

Pat McAfee has been gone from WWE for a while. However, he made his return at Wrestlepalooza.

Ad

Pat McAfee has been a constant feature on WWE TV as a commentator over the past few years. McAfee has brought a unique point of view during his commentary. His energy and charisma have also been infectious. McAfee has established himself as a fan favorite commentator. However, he has not been seen on WWE TV for the past few months. The reason for his absence has been mental and physical exhaustion due to a busy and hectic travel schedule.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tonight, WWE is hosting Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis. This will be the first PLE to take place on the ESPN app. As soon as the show started, a black pickup truck pulled up into the arena. Pat McAfee exited the car and walked towards Gorilla Position. Triple H also greeted him on the way. McAfee then walked out to the commentary booth and hugged Michael Cole before joining him and Wade Barrett.

Ad
Ad

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

Pat McAfee recently commented on WWE's partnership with ESPN

Earlier this year, WWE shocked the world when the company announced a multi-year deal with ESPN, which will see several PLEs hosted on the latter's app. Wrestlepalooza is the first PLE to kick off this massive partnership.

Pat McAfee, who is also part of ESPN, recently took to social media to comment on this partnership.

Ad
"Congrats to the @WWE and @espn on getting a historic PLE deal done. Great to see 2 powerhouses of sports and entertainment come together. I assume all the mid level, powerless, bum a** suits at ESPN will attempt to muddy this somehow (out of context leaks/ignorant anonymous opinions/etc.) but, in the end.. this agreement will outlive the dinosaurs currently guarding desks in Bristol and this deal will be great for ESPN. Cheers to the future"
Ad

It will be interesting to see if McAfee will continue to become a regular feature on WWE TV.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications