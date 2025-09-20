BREAKING: Pat McAfee finally returns to WWE at Wrestlepalooza

Pat McAfee has been gone from WWE for a while. However, he made his return at Wrestlepalooza.Pat McAfee has been a constant feature on WWE TV as a commentator over the past few years. McAfee has brought a unique point of view during his commentary. His energy and charisma have also been infectious. McAfee has established himself as a fan favorite commentator. However, he has not been seen on WWE TV for the past few months. The reason for his absence has been mental and physical exhaustion due to a busy and hectic travel schedule.Tonight, WWE is hosting Wrestlepalooza in Indianapolis. This will be the first PLE to take place on the ESPN app. As soon as the show started, a black pickup truck pulled up into the arena. Pat McAfee exited the car and walked towards Gorilla Position. Triple H also greeted him on the way. McAfee then walked out to the commentary booth and hugged Michael Cole before joining him and Wade Barrett.Pat McAfee recently commented on WWE's partnership with ESPNEarlier this year, WWE shocked the world when the company announced a multi-year deal with ESPN, which will see several PLEs hosted on the latter's app. Wrestlepalooza is the first PLE to kick off this massive partnership.Pat McAfee, who is also part of ESPN, recently took to social media to comment on this partnership.&quot;Congrats to the @WWE and @espn on getting a historic PLE deal done. Great to see 2 powerhouses of sports and entertainment come together. I assume all the mid level, powerless, bum a** suits at ESPN will attempt to muddy this somehow (out of context leaks/ignorant anonymous opinions/etc.) but, in the end.. this agreement will outlive the dinosaurs currently guarding desks in Bristol and this deal will be great for ESPN. Cheers to the future&quot;Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShowLINKCongrats to the @WWE and @espn on getting a historic PLE deal done. Great to see 2 powerhouses of sports and entertainment come together. I assume all the mid level, powerless, bum ass suits at ESPN will attempt to muddy this somehow (out of context leaks/ignorant anonymousIt will be interesting to see if McAfee will continue to become a regular feature on WWE TV.