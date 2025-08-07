"Congrats to WWE & ESPN" - Pat McAfee breaks silence

Pat McAfee's worlds collided on Wednesday when WWE and ESPN announced their partnership starting next year. McAfee, who is currently on hiatus from his gig as RAW commentator, has broken his silence on WWE Premium Live Events airing on ESPN's platform in 2026.

Ad

WWE and ESPN shocked the sports and entertainment world when they announced a multi-year partnership. The worldwide leader in sports will be the exclusive home of all PLEs, from the Royal Rumble to WrestleMania to SummerSlam and to Survivor Series, as well as all preshows and postshows.

Pat McAfee, who is also part of ESPN, congratulated both companies for their massive collaboration. He also couldn't help himself from taking shots at the "powerless bum a**" suits and dinosaurs of the sports network that might not be happy with the deal.

Ad

Trending

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow Congrats to the @WWE and @espn on getting a historic PLE deal done. Great to see 2 powerhouses of sports and entertainment come together. I assume all the mid level, powerless, bum a** suits at ESPN will attempt to muddy this somehow (out of context leaks/ignorant anonymous

Ad

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

The creator of the ultra-popular "The Pat McAfee Show" has butted heads with many longtime veterans at ESPN. He joined the network and brought his show in August 2023 in a lucrative multi-year contract.

Backstage update on Pat McAfee's future in WWE

Pat McAfee took a shocking leave of absence from the WWE after Money in the Bank last month, citing burnout. He has not been calling RAW with Michael Cole, and Corey Graves has done a wonderful job filling in for him.

Ad

According to Fightful Select, people within WWE are happy with Graves being versatile about his role in the company. As for McAfee, he is reportedly well-liked backstage and is very respectful despite his stature as among the most popular sports analysts in the world.

The expectation is McAfee will be back on commentary, though there is no timetable for his return. In addition to his work with WWE and his daily show, the former Indianapolis Colts punter also serves as an analyst for ESPN during college football and NFL seasons.

As a former NFL player, McAfee offers a lot of insights from his experience playing on the field. His gift of gab also helps pull in viewers, though he also has his detractors and critics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

Colts Fans! Check out the latest Indianapolis Colts Schedule and dive into the Colts Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.