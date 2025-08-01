  • home icon
Backstage update on Pat McAfee’s WWE future - Reports

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 01, 2025 01:35 GMT
Pat McAfee
Pat McAfee is popular among the fans (source: WWE.com)

Pat McAfee has been absent from WWE TV for the past few weeks. New details have emerged regarding his future in the company.

McAfee has been part of the WWE commentary team for the past few years now. He is also well-liked by fans and brings a unique energy and personality to his commentary. However, the 38-year-old takes time off during the college football season to host ESPN College GameDay. He was absent from the Stamford-based promotion but returned to do commentary during RAW's move to Netflix. This upset Corey Graves, who was moved down to NXT as the commentary teams got shuffled. He even expressed his frustration over this.

However, Corey Graves has now returned to doing commentary on RAW, replacing McAfee, who cited burnout as his reason for taking time off. According to reports from Fightful Select, one source noted that Graves' versatility is both a blessing and a curse, as he can be placed anywhere and make things work. A higher-up within the company said they expect him back on commentary on the main roster by spring or summer because of the frequent changes made to the commentary teams.

It was also reported that McAfee is well-liked within WWE circles and is said to be respectful about his work. Sources within the company expect this relationship to continue, and he is expected to be back. However, it remains unclear how often he will appear on TV.

Pat McAfee sends emotional message after Hulk Hogan passes away

Hulk Hogan was one of the biggest stars in the world of professional wrestling. In many ways, he helped put pro wrestling on the map and is credited with the industry's boom in the 1980s and 1990s. Sadly, Hogan passed away last week due to a cardiac arrest. Since then, many tributes have poured in for The Hulkster.

Even Pat McAfee took to social media to send an emotional message after the WWE legend's passing.

"Rest Easy, brother," he wrote.

Check out his tweet below:

It will be interesting to see when Pat McAfee will return to WWE.

Edited by Neda Ali
