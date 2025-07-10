BREAKING: Solo Sikoa set to defend the WWE United States Championship against OG Bloodline member at Saturday Night's Main Event

Solo Sikoa is set to defend the WWE United States Championship for the first time since winning the title at Night of Champions 2025.

Sikoa controversially defeated Jacob Fatu to win the title. The win marked his first singles championship victory on the main roster, as he celebrated the win with JC Mateo, Tonga Loa, and Talla Tonga.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis has confirmed that Solo Sikoa will put his title on the line against Jimmy Uso. Jimmy and Sikoa used to be stablemates in the OG Bloodline before the latter decided to replace his brother with the debuting Tama Tonga, post-WrestleMania XL.

"I have decided that Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa will go one-on-one and settle their differences in the squared circle at Saturday Night's Main Event." said Aldis.

Check out Aldis' announcement:

Expand Tweet

Jimmy is yet to win a singles championship in his WWE career so far. His brother, Jey Uso, made history by winning the World Heavyweight Championship earlier this year at WrestleMania XL. "Big" Jim will look to change his track record in terms of singles championship wins in WWE by ending Sikoa's title reign just days after the latter's triumphant win over The Samoan Werewolf.

The 39-year-old superstar is a former multi-time tag team champion. However, he has also caught the eyes of the WWE Universe through his run as a singles star on SmackDown.

