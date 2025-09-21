BREAKING: Stephanie Vaquer is WWE Women's World Champion

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 21, 2025 01:07 GMT
Stephanie Vaquer
Stephanie Vaquer is popular among the fans (source: WWE's X account)

Stephanie Vaquer competed at Wrestlepalooza. She just won the Women's World Championship.

Ad

Stephanie Vaquer's career has been on a meteoric rise ever since she arrived in WWE. Shortly after joining the Stamford-based promotion, she won the Women's North American Championship before moving on to become a double champion by also winning the NXT Women's Championship. Shortly after losing the NXT Women's Championship, she moved on to the main roster, where her success continued. She competed at Evolution 2025 and won the 20-woman battle royal, earning herself a Women's World Championship match at Clash in Paris. Sadly, this match had to be postponed after Naomi vacated her title after announcing her pregnancy.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Since IYO SKY also earned a title match, Adam Pearce booked a match between the former and Vaquer at Wrestlepalooza. Both women put on an incredible match tonight that had the fans on their feet. In the end, La Primera was able to pin IYO SKY after she hit her with the Spiral Tap to win the Women's World Championship.

Ad

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

Stephanie Vaquer details sleeping in a kitchen early in her career

Stephanie Vaquer's road to success wasn't an easy one. She grinded on the Indies for several years. She even competed for AEW before arriving in the Stamford-based promotion.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast, La Primera recalled sleeping on the floor of a restaurant after suffering an orbital bone injury early in her career.

Ad
"I worked in a restaurant, and I talked with a boss and said, Can I sleep in the kitchen? And he said yes. I slept in the kitchen for almost six months, and recovery and waiting for my bone to finally heal and start training again. So really hard time in my life," she said. [H/T: Insight with Chris Van Vliet]

It looks like all that hard work and sacrifice paid off for La Primera.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications