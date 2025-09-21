BREAKING: Stephanie Vaquer is WWE Women's World Champion

Stephanie Vaquer competed at Wrestlepalooza. She just won the Women's World Championship.Stephanie Vaquer's career has been on a meteoric rise ever since she arrived in WWE. Shortly after joining the Stamford-based promotion, she won the Women's North American Championship before moving on to become a double champion by also winning the NXT Women's Championship. Shortly after losing the NXT Women's Championship, she moved on to the main roster, where her success continued. She competed at Evolution 2025 and won the 20-woman battle royal, earning herself a Women's World Championship match at Clash in Paris. Sadly, this match had to be postponed after Naomi vacated her title after announcing her pregnancy.Since IYO SKY also earned a title match, Adam Pearce booked a match between the former and Vaquer at Wrestlepalooza. Both women put on an incredible match tonight that had the fans on their feet. In the end, La Primera was able to pin IYO SKY after she hit her with the Spiral Tap to win the Women's World Championship.Stephanie Vaquer details sleeping in a kitchen early in her careerStephanie Vaquer's road to success wasn't an easy one. She grinded on the Indies for several years. She even competed for AEW before arriving in the Stamford-based promotion.Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on his Insight podcast, La Primera recalled sleeping on the floor of a restaurant after suffering an orbital bone injury early in her career.&quot;I worked in a restaurant, and I talked with a boss and said, Can I sleep in the kitchen? And he said yes. I slept in the kitchen for almost six months, and recovery and waiting for my bone to finally heal and start training again. So really hard time in my life,&quot; she said. [H/T: Insight with Chris Van Vliet]It looks like all that hard work and sacrifice paid off for La Primera.