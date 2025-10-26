BREAKING: Tatum Paxley is NXT Women's Champion

WWE Superstar Tatum Paxley has shocked everyone by becoming the new NXT Women's Champion. The star was in action at the Halloween Havoc Premium Live Event.During Halloween Havoc, Tatum Paxley locked horns with Jacy Jayne for the NXT Women's Championship. Going into the bout, Paxley wasn't a fan favorite, as many believed Jayne's Fatal Influence teammates wouldn't let her lose the title. Both Tatum and Jacy put on an incredible display of action inside the squared circle, and for the most part, it was a back-and-forth affair. In the last stages of the match, The Culling came out in an attempt to distract Jacy Jayne, but the latter's Fatal Influence teammate stopped them from doing so. However, while the referee was distracted, Izzi Dame came out of nowhere to seemingly hit Paxley with the NXT Women's Championship, but she failed in her attempt and got elbowed in the face by Jayne. Tatum then took advantage of the situation to hit The Cemetery Drive on her opponent and seal the win via pinfall.The Culling member shocked the whole arena with this massive win as she was the underdog going into the match.Check out a clip of the last stages of Tatum Paxley vs. Jacy Jayne below:Before Tatum Paxley won the WWE NXT Women's Championship against Jacy Jayne, fans witnessed a historic win. Blake Monroe was in action against Zaria with the Women's North American Championship on the line. The former Mariah May defeated Sol Ruca's teammate, becoming the first woman to win a WWE title after joining from AEW.Some more title matches are left on the card, including the NXT Tag Team Championship clash between The Hardy Boyz and DarkState, and the main event of the show will likely feature Trick Williams vs. Ricky Saints for the WWE NXT Championship.