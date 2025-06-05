The Rock returned to WWE programming for a short stint ahead of WrestleMania 40. While The Brahma Bull had a fantastic run as a heel, it has now been revealed that he had a minor falling out with the company on the road to The Showcase of the Immortals.

The Final Boss was in action at WrestleMania 40, where he competed in his first scheduled match in over a decade. The Rock joined forces with his cousin Roman Reigns to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag team match.

The Hollywood star prepared for the match by training with former NXT faction, Gallus. As per Wolfgang of Gallus, the preparation ended up getting underway one day later than planned because of a minor falling out between Rocky and WWE. Here's what Wolfgang revealed about the situation to Cultaholic's Tom Campbell:

"Tuesday was supposed to be day one, and then Wednesday was day two, and Thursday if we needed it. We got there on the Monday, on the Tuesday, I don't know what happened, and I don't want to start any rumors here, but there was a bit of a falling out about, 'You come pick me up in your private plane. No, no, no, you come pick me up. I'll be here, you come get me.' So Tuesday was scrapped. They just couldn't get off the runway, they said there was a problem with the plane. And then myself, Mark and Joe just got a free day in Los Angeles, where we just got to go be tourists. Hit the gym, went down the pier. It was a fantastic day," Wolfgang said.

Wolfgang disclosed how the stable got a day off due to the situation.

"To be honest, I think it was just someone big leaguing the other one. I think it was a case of, 'No, I don't drive to you. You collect me.' That's the way I like to think it was. But regardless, the boys and I got a free day in LA."

The Rock has not been seen on WWE programming since Elimination Chamber

The Rock was involved in one of the hottest angles on the Road to WrestleMania this year as John Cena turned heel and aligned with him. However, The Final Boss did not make any appearances after Elimination Chamber, leaving a sour taste in fans' mouths.

There are speculations of differences between Triple H and The Rock, with veterans such as Vince Russo even predicting that The Final Boss could replace The Game as WWE's creative head.

The Hollywood star seems to be busy with non-wrestling ventures and has not been seen in WWE in months.

