BREAKING: The Undertaker's next WWE appearance revealed

The Undertaker's next WWE appearance has been revealed. Ever since his in-ring retirement, The Phenom has been making sporadic appearances for the promotion. He most recently showed up on NXT in July with his American Badass gimmick and Chokeslammed Trick Williams.

A few hours ago, WWE revealed that it will be making a major announcement on Friday on its YouTube channel. With reports of the global juggernaut holding a WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia in 2027, there is a chance that the announcement will be regarding this major development.

While we will have more clarity in the coming hours, WWE has already uploaded a video on YouTube, counting down to the announcement. The names of the stars who will attend the special announcement are listed in the description of the video, and it includes The Undertaker.

"Tune in LIVE for a special announcement at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT, featuring Triple H, The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Stephanie Vaquer, and Charlotte Flair!" the description reads.

This confirms the earlier reports that many major stars are expected to be in attendance for this announcement, which WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H claimed will change the game.

WWE has taken big steps this year. The company's flagship show, RAW, made its debut on Netflix in January 2025. Ahead of WrestleMania 41 Night One, the global juggernaut announced the acquisition of Mexican promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. This was followed by a deal with ESPN last month that will see the sports media giant air the promotion's premium live events exclusively in the U.S., starting with Wrestlepalooza on September 20.

The Undertaker named the star he would consider coming out of retirement for

The Undertaker wrestled his last match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. He retired in 2020 and hasn't competed since. The Deadman also appears to be content with his retirement.

However, during a conversation with Gunther on the Six Feet Under podcast, The Phenom revealed that if he had anything left in the tank, he would have considered coming out of retirement for a match against The Ring General.

For now, fans would be eager to find out if The Deadman would have any role to play in the imminent WWE announcement.

