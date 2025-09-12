Triple H Has an Urgent Message for the WWE Universe

Triple H has been the head of creative for WWE for the past couple of years. He has now sent an urgent message to the fans.The Game has been in charge of WWE's creative direction ever since Vince McMahon stepped down from the role. Under his leadership, the Stamford-based promotion has grown as he continued to assert his authority over the product. The promotion secured a massive deal with Netflix and ESPN that has made it more profitable. The sports entertainment juggernaut also acquired Mexican promotion AAA recently. It looks like he is not done making big moves.Triple H recently took to social media to inform fans that they would make a big announcement on WWE's YouTube channel this Friday at 3:00 PM ET.&quot;We’ll be making a huge announcement on@WWE’s YouTube channel. Friday at 3:00pm ET/12:00pm PT. I told you we’d change the game. And we’re just getting started.&quot;Check out his tweet below:Triple H shuts down recent criticismWWE launched its new series, Unreal, on Netflix, which gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at how some of the shows are produced. It also reveals part of the company's decision-making process. However, the show received criticism from fans and critics for lifting the curtain a bit too much.During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Triple H responded to these complaints, noting that the internet is complaining about WWE Unreal opening up too much when, at the same time, wrestlers partake in podcasts that reveal some behind-the-scenes details.&quot;Funny that the internet is all complaining that we’re lifting the curtain and showing you stuff, meanwhile, they’re doing a podcast that all it does is talk about the behind-the-scenes sh*t that’s going on. I don’t understand that logic. The world knows, an eight-year-old kid lifts up his iPhone, Googles stuff, and it tells them all the behind-the-scenes stuff right there,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see what WWE will announce on Friday.