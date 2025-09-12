  • home icon
  Triple H Has an Urgent Message for the WWE Universe

Triple H Has an Urgent Message for the WWE Universe

By Sunil Joseph
Published Sep 12, 2025 00:41 GMT
Triple H
Triple H is a WWE Hall of Famer (source: WWE.com)

Triple H has been the head of creative for WWE for the past couple of years. He has now sent an urgent message to the fans.

The Game has been in charge of WWE's creative direction ever since Vince McMahon stepped down from the role. Under his leadership, the Stamford-based promotion has grown as he continued to assert his authority over the product. The promotion secured a massive deal with Netflix and ESPN that has made it more profitable. The sports entertainment juggernaut also acquired Mexican promotion AAA recently. It looks like he is not done making big moves.

Triple H recently took to social media to inform fans that they would make a big announcement on WWE's YouTube channel this Friday at 3:00 PM ET.

"We’ll be making a huge announcement on@WWE’s YouTube channel. Friday at 3:00pm ET/12:00pm PT. I told you we’d change the game. And we’re just getting started."

Check out his tweet below:

Triple H shuts down recent criticism

WWE launched its new series, Unreal, on Netflix, which gives fans a behind-the-scenes look at how some of the shows are produced. It also reveals part of the company's decision-making process. However, the show received criticism from fans and critics for lifting the curtain a bit too much.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Triple H responded to these complaints, noting that the internet is complaining about WWE Unreal opening up too much when, at the same time, wrestlers partake in podcasts that reveal some behind-the-scenes details.

"Funny that the internet is all complaining that we’re lifting the curtain and showing you stuff, meanwhile, they’re doing a podcast that all it does is talk about the behind-the-scenes sh*t that’s going on. I don’t understand that logic. The world knows, an eight-year-old kid lifts up his iPhone, Googles stuff, and it tells them all the behind-the-scenes stuff right there," he said.

It will be interesting to see what WWE will announce on Friday.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Sunil Joseph
