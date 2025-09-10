"The internet is all complaining" - Triple H shuts down WWE critics

Triple H has shut down WWE critics in a recent interview. The Game serves as the promotion's Chief Content Officer and leads the creative direction. He has been praised for some decisions, while he has also faced scrutiny for some booking ideas.

But on this occasion, he addresses the criticism around WWE's Netflix docuseries, Unreal. WWE: Unreal premiered on July 29 and offered fans a look inside the company's writers' room.

It shed light on how the decision-making process works and how certain spots are put together. However, many fans and former wrestlers criticized it for lifting the curtain too much. Talking on The Pat McAfee Show, Triple H responded to these complaints.

"Funny that the internet is all complaining that we’re lifting the curtain and showing you stuff, meanwhile, they’re doing a podcast that all it does is talk about the behind-the-scenes sh*t that’s going on. I don’t understand that logic. The world knows, an eight-year-old kid lifts up his iPhone, Googles stuff, and it tells them all the behind-the-scenes stuff right there," he said.

The Cerebral Assassin then talked about what the purpose of the show is and how it serves the fans.

"We’re still not showing you how the trick is done, we’re still not showing you how the guy levitates, we’re still not showing you any of that stuff, but to me what that show does is show you the heart, soul, and passion that everybody puts into that product to make it great for fans," Triple H added.

Watch the interview below:

WWE: Unreal featured a lot of the promotion's top stars as the docuseries focused on the Road to WrestleMania this year. The series is expected to return for a second season next year.

Triple H dropped a major Wrestlepalooza spoiler

During The Pat McAfee Show, the WWE CCO discussed the upcoming premium live event Wrestlepalooza. This will be WWE's first PLE to be broadcast on ESPN's DTC app.

Talking about the show, Triple H revealed that WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes will be at the PLE in Indianapolis on September 20.

Rhodes has been written off TV after Drew McIntyre attacked him a few weeks ago on SmackDown. This was done so that he could continue filming the live-action Street Fighter movie, where he stars as Guile.

However, fans might soon get to see the American Nightmare back in the ring after HHH's big reveal.

