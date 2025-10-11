  • home icon
  BREAKING: "This Is The End Of My Wrestling Career" - WWE Star Announces Retirement After Release

BREAKING: "This Is The End Of My Wrestling Career" - WWE Star Announces Retirement After Release

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 11, 2025 00:41 GMT
The star has been let go by the company (Credit: WWE.com)
The star has been let go by the company (Credit: WWE.com)

Another WWE star has confirmed that they are retiring. They confirmed that they had also been released from the company.

Jamar Hampton has been released from WWE now

In his latest social media update, Jamar Hampton confirmed that he had been released from WWE. He said that he had never wished to be a professional wrestler when he was growing up, but he was glad he had the opportunity. He said that wrestling had forced him to grow up faster and become the center of attention.

He thanked everyone who had encouraged him and had believed in him. He announced that this was the end of his wrestling career. He was retiring and leaving it to the professionals. He also updated that his hip had healed and was off crutches.

His release is the latest in a number of stars being let go.

“Today I have officially been released from the WWE. I never wished to be a pro wrestler growing up, but I’m grateful I got the opportunity to try! I’ve always been a lowkey out the way type of person, but wrestling forced me to grow and step to the center of attention. Thank you to everyone who encouraged me to keep going! belief in me kept me going when I didn’t believe in myself. This is the end of my wrestling career, I’ll leave it to the professionals now! Wishing success for everyone at the PC! Love (P.S. My hip has healed & I’m off crutches now).”
Jamar Hampton has been in the news before after comments following Hulk Hogan's death

The star has been in the news recently after he made comments following the death of Hulk Hogan. He had talked about the tributes that had been pouring in for the star and asked people to do their research, referring to the legend's controversial remarks from the past.

"Is this really who we should be celebrating? Do ya research."

The star is now moving on from his wrestling career.

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
