Another WWE star has confirmed that they are retiring. They confirmed that they had also been released from the company.Jamar Hampton has been released from WWE nowIn his latest social media update, Jamar Hampton confirmed that he had been released from WWE. He said that he had never wished to be a professional wrestler when he was growing up, but he was glad he had the opportunity. He said that wrestling had forced him to grow up faster and become the center of attention.He thanked everyone who had encouraged him and had believed in him. He announced that this was the end of his wrestling career. He was retiring and leaving it to the professionals. He also updated that his hip had healed and was off crutches.His release is the latest in a number of stars being let go.“Today I have officially been released from the WWE. I never wished to be a pro wrestler growing up, but I’m grateful I got the opportunity to try! I’ve always been a lowkey out the way type of person, but wrestling forced me to grow and step to the center of attention. Thank you to everyone who encouraged me to keep going! belief in me kept me going when I didn’t believe in myself. This is the end of my wrestling career, I’ll leave it to the professionals now! Wishing success for everyone at the PC! Love (P.S. My hip has healed &amp; I’m off crutches now).”Jamar Hampton has been in the news before after comments following Hulk Hogan's deathThe star has been in the news recently after he made comments following the death of Hulk Hogan. He had talked about the tributes that had been pouring in for the star and asked people to do their research, referring to the legend's controversial remarks from the past.&quot;Is this really who we should be celebrating? Do ya research.&quot;The star is now moving on from his wrestling career.