BREAKING: Two shocking heel turns happen on RAW after Rhea Ripley's win in the main event

By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 23, 2025 01:44 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Rhea Ripley picked up a massive victory in the main event of RAW against one of her former WrestleMania opponents. However, Ripley and another former Women's World Champion were victims of two shocking heel turns as the show came to a close.

This week, the tensions were boiling over backstage when Stephanie Vaquer met Rhea Ripley. Vaquer was with her friend, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, who congratulated her. Ripley, too, was graceful in her compliments and stated that she would come for the Women's World Title again. However, a familiar face, Asuka, showed up, and the tensions boiled over, leading to a main event match between Ripley and Asuka, which also served as a rematch from their bout at WrestleMania 37 over four years ago.

Trending

The match was just as incredible as you would expect, and the crowd loved the main event. It had large portions of Asuka just dominating, but it was Rhea Ripley who picked up a win in the end by the skin of her teeth.

However, immediately after the match ended, a bitter Asuka spat mist on Ripley's face, and she got a reluctant Kairi Sane to join her attack as well. IYO SKY ran in and begged the two to stop, but when Asuka attacked IYO, the heel turn was confirmed. Kairi joined in as she hit the insane elbow, with The Kabuki Warriors standing tall as RAW came to a close.

While it can't be said that this wasn't coming, the biggest heartbreak for WWE fans will be for IYO SKY, who stood up for Asuka and Kairi Sane before. When Rhea Ripley told IYO not to trust Asuka, the Genius of the Sky took offense to her comment, telling her that she wouldn't be in WWE if it weren't for Asuka.

While it's certainly true, IYO and Ripley will once again likely find themselves on the same side against The Kabuki Warriors.

Edited by Rohit Nath
bell-icon Manage notifications