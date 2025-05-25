  • home icon
  • BREAKING: WWE announces the blockbuster return of a top PLE after 2,450 days

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 25, 2025 01:24 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
WWE is one of the biggest wrestling promotions in the world (Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

WWE has announced the return of a blockbuster premium live event (formerly pay-per-view) after a whopping 2,450 days, or nearly seven full years.

There have been rumors for a while now, especially coming from WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge. They have been reporting on the return of Evolution for a while. The only difference is that their report first stated the second-ever all-women's Premium Live Event would be returning on July 5.

They were only a week off as WWE officially announced the return of Evolution on July 13. It will be part of a huge weekend that will also have SmackDown, Saturday Night's Main Event, and NXT Great American Bash. Evolution will be making its return after 2,450 days.

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

It's great to see the all-women's PLE returning after nearly seven years of not having it. One has to wonder why it took so long for WWE to bring Evolution back, but what's fascinating is how different the women's roster of today is compared to what it was back then.

While the 2018 roster was certainly not lacking in talent, it has just reached a whole new level today, which is exactly how it should be.

July is going to be a stacked month with wrestling shows.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Edited by Rohit Nath
