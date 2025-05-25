BREAKING: WWE announces the blockbuster return of a top PLE after 2,450 days

WWE has announced the return of a blockbuster premium live event (formerly pay-per-view) after a whopping 2,450 days, or nearly seven full years.

Ad

There have been rumors for a while now, especially coming from WrestleVotes Radio on WrestleBinge. They have been reporting on the return of Evolution for a while. The only difference is that their report first stated the second-ever all-women's Premium Live Event would be returning on July 5.

They were only a week off as WWE officially announced the return of Evolution on July 13. It will be part of a huge weekend that will also have SmackDown, Saturday Night's Main Event, and NXT Great American Bash. Evolution will be making its return after 2,450 days.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

It's great to see the all-women's PLE returning after nearly seven years of not having it. One has to wonder why it took so long for WWE to bring Evolution back, but what's fascinating is how different the women's roster of today is compared to what it was back then.

While the 2018 roster was certainly not lacking in talent, it has just reached a whole new level today, which is exactly how it should be.

Ad

Expand Tweet

July is going to be a stacked month with wrestling shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More