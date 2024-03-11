BREAKING: WWE announces CM Punk's on-screen return ahead of WrestleMania 40

WWE has announced the return of CM Punk. The former WWE Champion will appear on an upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW in Chicago.

The Best in the World made his WWE in-ring return during the Men's Royal Rumble Match earlier this year. This was his first official match since returning to the company at the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event. Unfortunately for Punk, he suffered a tricep injury during the match, which ruled him out of WrestleMania 40.

Taking to social media, WWE confirmed that Punk will return on the March 25th edition of RAW in Chicago.

"BREAKING: @cmpunk returns to Chicago when #WWERaw heads back to the Windy City on March 25!" announced WWE.

Konnan discussed the idea of a rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre

Following CM Punk's injury, Drew McIntyre has taken multiple digs at the former WWE Champion.

McIntyre will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship on Night 2 of WrestleMania 40. The Scottish Warrior won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to become the #1 contender for Rollins' title.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan discussed the possibility of a feud between Punk and McIntyre once the self-proclaimed 'Best In The World' is ready to return to action. He said:

"Yeah, if you're worried about the guy getting hurt, I would probably have him like the leader of a faction, and have him in more tags and three men's, and put him in singles every now and then. I wouldn't get rid of him. He's money, bro!''

Since returning to WWE, Punk has crossed paths with Rollins during an episode of RAW. The two superstars were involved in a confrontation and teased the possibility of a title match before Punk was forced to sit on the sidelines with an injury.

