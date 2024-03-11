"I wouldn't get rid of him" - Wrestling legend has unique plan for CM Punk's rivalry former WWE Champion

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently spoke about a possible rivalry between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre in the future.

The Scottish Warrior has been one of the most vocal stars to speak out against Punk's return. This got worse after the Royal Rumble, where he was eliminated by the Straight Edge Superstar. After Punk was sidelined due to an injury, McIntyre won the Elimination Chamber and has taken Punk's previously reported spot in the match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

On a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, Konnan mentioned that a feud between the two was definitely on the cards after Punk returned. However, he pointed out that WWE needed to be cautious and ensure that the Best in the World did not get injured again. Konnan felt the company could protect Punk by putting him in a faction and having more tag matches with the 45-year-old star.

"Yeah, if you're worried about the guy getting hurt, I would probably have him like the leader of a faction, and have him in more tags and three men's and put him in singles every now and then. I wouldn't get rid of him. He's money bro." [1:00 - 1:17]

Disco Inferno also spoke about how to book CM Punk

During the same conversation, former WCW wrestler Disco Inferno also spoke about the booking. He felt that CM Punk could fake an injury and then cost McIntyre an important match, leading to a high-stakes matchup between the two.

"I would have Punk, when he comes back, against Drew McIntyre. Fake an injury, then use that fake injury to screw Drew out of something, going forward, if he ever comes back." [0:45 - 0:56]

CM Punk is now sidelined with a torn tricep. However, it is heavily rumored that he will be part of the WrestleMania weekend next month. It will be interesting to see if he gets involved in any of the matches during the Show of Shows.

