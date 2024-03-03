Update on CM Punk's status for WrestleMania weekend - Reports

WWE star CM Punk may still be heavily involved in this year's WrestleMania extravaganza despite not having a match at The Show of Shows.

The Straight Edge Superstar tore his right tricep at The Royal Rumble this year, putting him on the bench for the biggest show of the year. However, this did not stop Punk from being part of the panel at the WrestleMania Kickoff Show in Las Vegas. He also made a surprise appearance after Monday Night RAW went off the air during the February 19 tapings.

Earlier this week, during a Q&A session on Fightful Select, Sean Ross Sapp added some information on the current situation around Punk's status. He claimed that WWE was keen on involving him in some capacity for WrestleMania 40.

He also noted that The Best in the World was scheduled to be on the go-home episode of RAW before WrestleMania. Sapp commented that Punk would be added to the proceedings in some capacity, but he wasn't sure of the specifics at this time.

Expand Tweet

Drew McIntyre continues his tirade against CM Punk

Ever since CM Punk returned to WWE, Drew McIntyre has been one of his biggest detractors. Things got even worse between the two stars after Punk eliminated McIntyre at the Royal Rumble. On the following RAW, The Scottish Warrior attacked Punk's injured arm.

Since then, Drew has been running a social media campaign making fun of Punk's situation and how he is living Punk's WrestleMania dream. McIntyre recently detailed how he ruptured his eardrum during the Elimination Chamber. However, Drew told doctors he was not like CM Punk and would make it to WrestleMania despite the injury.

Expand Tweet

He even sat down in the middle of the ring and continued to torch The Straight Edge Superstar. McIntyre mentioned that since Punk doesn't drink, he drank double after winning the Elimination Chamber match just to make up for it.

It will be interesting to see how Punk reacts to these comments once he is ready to make a return to the ring.

Would you like to see CM Punk in some capacity at WrestleMania 40? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.