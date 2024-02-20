CM Punk shows up after WWE RAW goes off the air; sends a message with 2 top stars in the ring

Despite his injury, CM Punk has appeared on WWE programming this month. He's also been backstage at several shows, with tonight's episode of RAW being one of them.

While he didn't appear on television, Punk came out after the show went off the air. Jey Uso was in the ring, still reeling from the attack by his brother Jimmy, when Cody Rhodes appeared and brought out the Straight Edge Superstar.

CM Punk cut a heartfelt promo for the fans in Anaheim, who witnessed a strong show and praised them for staying hot all night. The former WWE Champion ensured he would be back in action by the next time RAW was in the city.

Check out what he said:

"This (injury) is a bump in the road, and I promise you the next time we are in Anaheim, I will be here, and I will have my boots on," said Punk.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if WWE will give Punk a role at WrestleMania 40. He won't wrestle due to his injury, but the former AEW star could still play a pivotal part at The Show of Shows.

He can be the host of 'Mania and progress his ongoing issues with Seth Rollins and especially Drew McIntyre.

Will CM Punk appear at WrestleMania 40? Leave your predictions in the comments section below!