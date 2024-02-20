WWE RAW - Best and Worst - Major return after 3 months, the man to finally defeat Gunther revealed?

The go-home episode of WWE RAW before Elimination Chamber was a blockbuster affair, with several big matches and moments transpiring. We got a few surprises as well.

From The Bloodline showing up to a former champion making their grand return, let's review tonight's episode of the red brand.

Here are the best and worst from this week's WWE RAW before Elimination Chamber.

#3. Best: Gable gets his win back

Baby steps. Every story needs a start. After months of struggling to buy a win, Chad Gable has finally gained some much-needed momentum on WWE RAW. The leader of Alpha Academy defeated Ivar in a solid match, finally getting his win back over the former Tag Team Champion.

Hopefully, this will lead to Gable going on a winning streak as he returns to the Intercontinental Title scene. He would be a great opponent for Gunther at WrestleMania 40 and should even be considered to dethrone him. There are six episodes of WWE RAW for this potential story to be built.

#2. Worst: No happy homecoming

First off, it's great to see Raquel Rodriguez back on WWE RAW after a difficult few months. She returned and won the battle royal to qualify for the women's Elimination Chamber Match. However, the final spot should have gone to Indi Hartwell.

The Australian star had been vocal about being a part of Elimination Chamber, which is taking place in her home country. It would have been nice to see Hartwell get a chance to perform on such a stage in front of her people, even if for just a few minutes.

However, that won't be happening now. What a shame. Rodriguez didn't need to be in the Chamber match, as this means she will most likely get pinned five days after her big return.

#2. Best: Oh, brother

Jey Uso lived up to his nickname on WWE RAW, as he and Gunther put on a great main event for the Intercontinental Championship.

The Samoan star came extremely close to winning his first singles title, following multiple spears and a Frog Splash. But it wasn't to be.

Main Event Jey's twin brother, Jimmy Uso, showed up and rang the bell right when he had the match won. This distraction ultimately led to his downfall, as Gunther survived with his title. Jimmy would assault Jey after The Ring General left the scene, hitting two Frog Splashes to end tonight's show.

It's now all but confirmed that Jimmy and Jey Uso will face each other at WrestleMania 40. How this story progresses is anyone's guess, with many twists and turns expected.

#1. Worst: Way to build a Chamber Match

The women's Elimination Chamber promo train started hot, with Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan going at it before we knew it was a promo train. However, it got tired and predictable fairly quickly. There were a few awkward moments as well.

Meanwhile, once the six women started brawling, Nia Jax came out and wrecked them all with minimum fuss. And just like that, the entire field was made to look weak.

It's good that Jax is more of a threat following WWE RAW, but does anybody believe she will dethrone Rhea Ripley in Australia?

#1. Best: The Dashing Ones show out on WWE RAW

WWE RAW opened with a fantastic match between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre. As if there was any doubt, the two delivered a Premium Live Event quality contest as they forge their respective paths to WrestleMania.

Both superstars were kept strong, with The Bloodline interfering late into the match. A distraction from Jimmy Uso allowed Solo Sikoa to spike The American Nightmare, just like he did at WrestleMania 39. McIntyre got the win, but it wasn't a definitive one.

The build to Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns II has already gone off to a hot start, and things will only continue to heat up. The former AEW star had a quiet moment with Seth Rollins in the trainer's room, which makes things interesting.

Meanwhile, WWE RAW made Drew McIntyre look like a beast. He is only the second person to pin Rhodes since his return to the company in 2022.