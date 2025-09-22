BREAKING: WWE confirms 8-time tag team champion is officially returning to RAW

WWE has confirmed a huge return for tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW after Wrestlepalooza. The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion, Cody Rhodes, is set to make a rare appearance on the red brand.Rhodes was victorious over Drew McIntyre in the main event of Wrestlepalooza 2025. He successfully retained the Undisputed WWE Championship in his first title defense since regaining the title at SummerSlam 2025, where he defeated John Cena.The company has already confirmed that Rhodes' next match will be against Seth Rollins at the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event. The reigning Undisputed WWE Champion and the reigning World Heavyweight Champion came face-to-face on the Wrestlepalooza post-show.Rhodes is no stranger to the red brand. He is a former 4-time RAW Tag Team Champion and a three-time World Tag Team Champion. The American Nightmare's upcoming RAW appearance should mark the beginning of the build-up to his upcoming clash with the man whom he has defeated in an iconic trilogy since returning to the Stamford-based company.Sam Roberts discussed a potential Cody Rhodes heel turn in WWESam Roberts discussed the possibility of Cody Rhodes turning heel. He spoke about the current Undisputed WWE Champion's antics against Drew McIntyre.Speaking on the Wrestlepalooza Recap Show, Roberts stated that Rhodes has undergone significant changes since WrestleMania 41, when he lost the title to John Cena. He said:&quot;(Cody) didn't break any rules. But the way that he played Drew and played with Drew's vulnerabilities. It's not to say Drew didn't deserve it, but there is something that's a little less shiny and nice about the way Cody won this match than the way historically he has won matches. I don't mean this literally because he did win clean, but it wasn't as clean cut of a Cody match as we're used to seeing. That's the difference. There's that little edge to Cody. … I am saying that it's like if you're willing to kind of bait your opponent like that, if you're willing to take advantage of an opponent's wounded knee. Now, he should be doing that as champion. He made a mistake at WrestleMania 41. That's exactly what he should be doing. But it's just maybe not the same Cody that we've seen in the past, in my opinion,&quot;It remains to be seen what Rhodes has in store for tonight's Monday Night RAW.