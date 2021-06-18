Breaking: WWE confirms Roman Reigns vs Rey Mysterio to take place on SmackDown

Roman Reigns and Rey Mysterio were meant to battle inside Hell in a Cell at the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view this Sunday. But it looks like a Twitter exchange between both men has forced WWE into moving the match to the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

Following last week's episode of the blue brand, Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik found themselves on the wrong end of yet another beat down at the hands of Roman Reigns.

Rey was hoping to catch the Universal Champion by surprise and attack him in the ring. Unfortunately, things did not work in his favor.

The Master Of The 619 made a bold demand to Reigns earlier today and suggested that their proposed match for Hell In A Cell 2021 be moved to SmackDown so that he can get his revenge on The Tribal Chief quicker. This proposal was accepted by Reigns as well.

"Sunday. Friday. Any day. Makes no difference to me. It'll be my pleasure to disgrace what's left of your family name tomorrow night inside Hell in a Cell! My Special Counsel @HeymanHustle will handle the paperwork. I’ll PERSONALLY handle the warfare!" said Roman Reigns

Shortly after the Tribal Chief responded to Rey's challenge, WWE confirmed that their Hell in a Cell match has in fact been moved and will take place on this week's episode of SmackDown. The Universal Title will be on the line as well.

This is huge news for both competitors as well as the WWE Universe. All eyes will be on SmackDown to see if Rey Mysterio will be able to overcome the odds and dethrone Reigns.

Roman Reigns will be sorely missed at Hell in a Cell 2021

Roman Reigns put on a barnburner at last year's Hell in a Cell

While it is exciting to have a Hell in a Cell match on SmackDown, many will be unhappy with the fact that Roman Reigns will miss the actual Hell in a Cell pay-per-view.

The WWE Universe would have loved to see the Head of the Table step into Hell in a Cell structure once again, especially considering the performance he produced against his cousin, Jey Uso.

With the latest announcement, it looks like The Tribal Chief will not compete at this year's edition of the pay-per-view. Given the physicality involved in the match, it is unlikely that Reigns would be able to recover to compete once again at Hell In A Cell 2021.

What do you think will happen this Friday? Will Roman Reigns be forced to defend the title once again at Hell In A Cell 2021? Let us know in the comments section.

