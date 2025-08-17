BREAKING: WWE drops major announcement during AAA TripleMania XXXIII

By JP David
Published Aug 17, 2025 10:43 GMT
WWE dropped some major news during TripleMania XXXIII on Saturday night in Mexico City. There will be another collaborative event between WWE and AAA in the United States next month.

AAA held TripleMania XXXIII inside Arena CDMX, with nearly 20,000 in attendance. The main event was a four-way match for the AAA Mega Championship, with El Hijo del Vikingo retaining his title against Dominik Mysterio, El Grande Americano and Dragon Lee.

During the event, WWE announced the return of Worlds Collide on September 12 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. It's the second Worlds Collide event under the TKO Group banner, with tickets going on sale this upcoming August 22.

Multiple stars were included in the promotional video, including Rey Mysterio, El Hijo del Vikingo, Mr. Iguana, Rey Fenix and Lince Dorado, among others. The previous Worlds Collide event happened on June 7 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

There were five matches on last June's Worlds Collide card, which showcased talents from both companies. Octagón Jr., Aero Star and Mr. Iguana defeated the Latino World Order and Lince Dorado in the opening matchup.

Stephanie Vaquer and Lola Vice teamed up to beat Chik Tormenta and Dalys, while Santos Escobar, Angel and Berto of Legado del Fantasma outlasted El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., Pagano and Psycho Clown in a six-man tag team match.

In the co-main event, Ethan Page successfully defended the NXT North American Championship in a four-way match against Je'Von Evans, Laredo Kid, and Rey Fenix. And in the final match, El Hijo del Vikingo retained the AAA Mega Championship against Chad Gable.

It will be interesting to see which superstars from WWE and AAA are going to be at the Worlds Collide event next match. With main roster stars appearing at TripleMania XXXIII, bigger names could be included in the card.

