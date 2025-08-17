  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Dominik Mysterio
  • WWE champion Dominik Mysterio breaks silence after devastating TripleMania XXXIII loss

WWE champion Dominik Mysterio breaks silence after devastating TripleMania XXXIII loss

By JP David
Modified Aug 17, 2025 10:05 GMT
Dominik Mysterio at TripleMania XXXIII. (Photo: @dominik_35 on Instagram)
Dominik Mysterio at TripleMania XXXIII (Photo: @dominik_35 on Instagram)

Dominik Mysterio has broken his silence after failing to win the AAA Mega Championship in the main event of TripleMania XXXIII on Saturday in Mexico City. Mysterio almost won, but AJ Styles interfered in his match to help El Hijo de Vikingo retain his title in a four-way match.

Ad

At TripleMania XXXIII inside the Arena CDMX, the main event was a four-way bout for the AAA Mega Championship involving Mysterio, Vikingo, El Grande Americano, and Dragon Lee. "Dirty" Dom had the match won, but The Phenomenal One showed up to screw his rival out of the title opportunity.

Styles hit the Styles Clash on Dominik, allowing Vikingo to hit the 630 senton for the victory. The Mexico City crowd didn't like the result, as they booed the defending champion relentlessly to end the show.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In an Instagram post after the event, Dominik Mysterio shared several photos and reels from the match. Mysterio wasn't happy with the result, calling it a 'highway robbery.'

WWE has found the female Roman Reigns - Check out now!

"TripleMania XXXIII #highwayrobbery," Mysterio wrote.
Ad

Before the match, Dominik Mysterio was the favorite to win the AAA Mega Championship. There were reports that the company was torn between him and El Grande Americano, but they finally went with El Hijo del Vikingo retaining the title.

Dominik Mysterio on possibly turning babyface

At WrestleMania 41, Dominik Mysterio received a babyface reaction after winning the Intercontinental Championship. Mysterio spoke about the possibility of turning face in an interview with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report.

Ad
"I react to what's being given to me. As of now, they've been booing me, but every now and then, they'll chant that Dirty Dom song, and that Dirty Dom song for one way or another, it gets a crack out of me and I tend to break and smile because it's funny hearing everybody singing it together because I've been getting booed for years. I don't know if I'll ever embrace it because I haven't changed anything about myself, I've just been Dirty Dom all the way. So, the fact that the people still love it, I don't know. We'll have to wait and see," Dominik said.

While the cheers at WrestleMania were genuine, the crowd continues to boo Dominik on RAW amid his storyline with AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship.

About the author
JP David

JP David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Know More

How WWE is ruining Rhea Ripley - Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by JP David
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications