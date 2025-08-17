WWE champion Dominik Mysterio breaks silence after devastating TripleMania XXXIII loss

Dominik Mysterio has broken his silence after failing to win the AAA Mega Championship in the main event of TripleMania XXXIII on Saturday in Mexico City. Mysterio almost won, but AJ Styles interfered in his match to help El Hijo de Vikingo retain his title in a four-way match.At TripleMania XXXIII inside the Arena CDMX, the main event was a four-way bout for the AAA Mega Championship involving Mysterio, Vikingo, El Grande Americano, and Dragon Lee. &quot;Dirty&quot; Dom had the match won, but The Phenomenal One showed up to screw his rival out of the title opportunity.Styles hit the Styles Clash on Dominik, allowing Vikingo to hit the 630 senton for the victory. The Mexico City crowd didn't like the result, as they booed the defending champion relentlessly to end the show.In an Instagram post after the event, Dominik Mysterio shared several photos and reels from the match. Mysterio wasn't happy with the result, calling it a 'highway robbery.'&quot;TripleMania XXXIII #highwayrobbery,&quot; Mysterio wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore the match, Dominik Mysterio was the favorite to win the AAA Mega Championship. There were reports that the company was torn between him and El Grande Americano, but they finally went with El Hijo del Vikingo retaining the title.Dominik Mysterio on possibly turning babyfaceAt WrestleMania 41, Dominik Mysterio received a babyface reaction after winning the Intercontinental Championship. Mysterio spoke about the possibility of turning face in an interview with Graham Matthews of Bleacher Report.&quot;I react to what's being given to me. As of now, they've been booing me, but every now and then, they'll chant that Dirty Dom song, and that Dirty Dom song for one way or another, it gets a crack out of me and I tend to break and smile because it's funny hearing everybody singing it together because I've been getting booed for years. I don't know if I'll ever embrace it because I haven't changed anything about myself, I've just been Dirty Dom all the way. So, the fact that the people still love it, I don't know. We'll have to wait and see,&quot; Dominik said.While the cheers at WrestleMania were genuine, the crowd continues to boo Dominik on RAW amid his storyline with AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship.