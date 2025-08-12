  • home icon
  Dominik Mysterio seemingly reveals the identity of El Grande Americano following WWE RAW match 

Dominik Mysterio seemingly reveals the identity of El Grande Americano following WWE RAW match 

By Robert Lentini
Modified Aug 12, 2025 21:49 GMT
Mysterio and El Grande Americano were in action on RAW in a tag team match. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Mysterio and El Grande Americano were in action on RAW in a tag team match. [Image credits: WWE.com]

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio made an interesting claim about the identity of El Grande Americano. The Judgment Day star teamed up with Americano last night on WWE RAW.

In an interview with The Wrestling Classic, the Intercontinental Champion was asked about the identity of the masked RAW star. Dirty Dom revealed that he had no idea who he was, but suggested two interesting names. The champion stated that the mystery star could be Mr. Iguana or Mark Jindrak.

"I have absolutely no idea and the thing is, it could be so many guys, right? But I don’t know. Here’s my thing. What if we’re all wrong and it’s like everyone thinks who they think it is and then it ends up being like… I don’t know, f***ing Mark Jindrak or something. I don’t know, like it could literally be anybody like, so maybe it’s freaking Mr. Iguana with a mask, I don’t know," he said. [H/T: Fightful]
You can check out Mysterio's comments in the video below:

Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano defeated AJ Styles and Dragon Lee last night on RAW in a tag team match. Chad Gable originally portrayed the masked star, but the veteran is currently out of action with an injury.

Dominik Mysterio is ready to change his look in WWE

RAW star Dominik Mysterio recently claimed that he was ready to change his look on WWE television.

The 28-year-old currently sports an iconic mustache and mullet on RAW. He was recently interviewed on WWE Break It Down and revealed that he was considering making a huge change to his look. Mysterio shared that he was thinking about dying his hair blonde again while keeping his mustache intact.

"I've been thinking about bleaching my hair again fully. Because in my head, I think I'd look cool, but also like, insane, if I just bleached my whole head. Beach blonde, exactly like this, but leave my mustache just dark. I think it'd be a hell of an action figure," Mysterio said.
It will be interesting to see how long Dominik Mysterio can hang onto the Intercontinental Championship moving forward.

Edited by Robert Lentini
