Chad Gable shares injury update five weeks after surgery

WWE Superstar Chad Gable has shared an injury update amid his absence from the squared circle. The 39-year-old underwent surgery in early July.The American Made leader was reportedly suffering from an injury and needed surgery. So he was written off WWE programming by having archrival Penta attack his arm. He showed up on Monday Night RAW the following week and told the General Manager, Adam Pearce, that he had to go under the knife.Earlier today, Master Gable took to Instagram Stories to share a picture with a motivational message. The RAW star appears to be wearing a leg compression band widely used in therapy and rehabilitation, suggesting that the former Olympian might well be on his road to recovery.&quot;Do what you can, with what you've got, wherever you're at. That's really it. Oh, and don't be a coward,&quot; he wrote. Here is a screenshot of the Instagram story.Chad Gable working on his body [Photo credits: Star's Instagram]Chad Gable announced a new project outside WWE soon after his surgeryA couple of days after his surgery, Chad Gable posted an update on social media to reveal that he was working on a project.The former WWE Tag Team Champion noted that he loved filmmaking and editing. Gable added that he was rekindling his love for the craft with the project. The former Alpha Academy member added he would be sharing more details soon.&quot;Rekindling my love for filmmaking/editing and working on a little personal project to share with all of you. I’ll drop more details soon, but as for today, Happy 4th of July! Enjoy your friends, family, and freedom!&quot; Gable wrote.You can check out the Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBefore stepping away from the squared circle for a while, Gable appointed Ivy Nile as the new leader of American Made. He also encouraged the Creed Brothers to go after the World Tag Team Championship. Unfortunately, the group hasn't had much success following the 39-year-old's sudden departure.It remains to be seen if Master Gable's return from injury could change American Made's fortunes.