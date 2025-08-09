  • home icon
  • Chad Gable shares injury update five weeks after surgery

Chad Gable shares injury update five weeks after surgery

By Ankit Verma
Published Aug 09, 2025 00:53 GMT
Chad Gable on RAW (Picture courtesy WWE.com)
Chad Gable on RAW (Picture courtesy WWE.com)

WWE Superstar Chad Gable has shared an injury update amid his absence from the squared circle. The 39-year-old underwent surgery in early July.

The American Made leader was reportedly suffering from an injury and needed surgery. So he was written off WWE programming by having archrival Penta attack his arm. He showed up on Monday Night RAW the following week and told the General Manager, Adam Pearce, that he had to go under the knife.

Earlier today, Master Gable took to Instagram Stories to share a picture with a motivational message. The RAW star appears to be wearing a leg compression band widely used in therapy and rehabilitation, suggesting that the former Olympian might well be on his road to recovery.

"Do what you can, with what you've got, wherever you're at. That's really it. Oh, and don't be a coward," he wrote.

Here is a screenshot of the Instagram story.

Chad Gable working on his body [Photo credits: Star&#039;s Instagram]
Chad Gable working on his body [Photo credits: Star's Instagram]

Chad Gable announced a new project outside WWE soon after his surgery

A couple of days after his surgery, Chad Gable posted an update on social media to reveal that he was working on a project.

The former WWE Tag Team Champion noted that he loved filmmaking and editing. Gable added that he was rekindling his love for the craft with the project. The former Alpha Academy member added he would be sharing more details soon.

"Rekindling my love for filmmaking/editing and working on a little personal project to share with all of you. I’ll drop more details soon, but as for today, Happy 4th of July! Enjoy your friends, family, and freedom!" Gable wrote.
You can check out the Instagram post below:

Before stepping away from the squared circle for a while, Gable appointed Ivy Nile as the new leader of American Made. He also encouraged the Creed Brothers to go after the World Tag Team Championship. Unfortunately, the group hasn't had much success following the 39-year-old's sudden departure.

It remains to be seen if Master Gable's return from injury could change American Made's fortunes.

Ankit Verma

Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.

He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.

Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.

When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket.

