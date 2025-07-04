Chad Gable announces new project amid WWE hiatus

WWE Superstar Chad Gable has announced a "private project" amid his absence from the squared circle due to injury. The 39-year-old underwent surgery earlier this week.

The American Made leader was reportedly dealing with an injury and needed to go under the knife. The Stamford-based wrestling promotion had Gable's archrival Penta, attack him backstage last week on Monday Night RAW to write him off programming. However, the former Olympian showed up on the red brand earlier this week to reveal he had to undergo surgery before putting Ivy Nile in charge of the faction.

Earlier today, Chad Gable took to his Instagram account to reveal that amid his absence from the squared circle, he was rekindling his love for filmmaking and editing. The former WWE Tag Team Champion was working on a personal project he wishes to make public. Gable noted that he would share more details very soon and wished the American fans a happy 4th of July.

"Rekindling my love for filmmaking/editing and working on a little personal project to share with all of you. I’ll drop more details soon, but as for today, Happy 4th of July! Enjoy your friends, family, and freedom!" Gable wrote.

You can check out his Instagram post below:

Chad Gable has not won a single WWE RAW match in 2025

Chad Gable has been an integral part of the red brand for a while now. He had a poor start to the year and lost to the debuting Penta in his first televised match of 2025.

Unfortunately, things went from bad to worse for the former Alpha Academy member, as he suffered losses in all three bouts he wrestled on RAW following the loss to the luchador. Gable's only victories this year have been on WWE Speed. After winning two matches, he qualified to challenge Dragon Lee for the WWE Speed Championship, but failed to dethrone the luchador.

Chad Gable's last win on Monday Night RAW was against former teammate Otis on the December 30, 2024, edition of the red brand. It remains to be seen if Master Gable will improve his win/loss record following his return from injury.

