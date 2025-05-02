Dominik Mysterio makes bold claim days after he won WWE title at WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio finally captured his first-ever main roster singles championship at WrestleMania 41. He recently made a strong statement about himself, days after he secured the Intercontinental Title.
On Night Two of The Showcase of The Immortals, Dirty Dom collided with Bron Breakker, Penta, and Finn Balor for the IC Championship. Stealing a win from his Judgment Day stablemate, Mysterio defeated his opponents in a Fatal Four-Way Match to become the new champion.
Later on RAW after 'Mania, The Latino Cheat put his title on the line against Penta. Thanks to the returning JD McDonagh, the 28-year-old beat the luchador to retain the Intercontinental Championship.
On his Instagram, Dominik Mysterio shared backstage photos while holding the coveted title after his massive victory at The Grandest Stage of Them All. The Judgment Day star made a bold claim about himself ahead of WWE SmackDown.
"Better than the best…⚖️😈," he wrote.
Veteran says WWE seemingly set up Dominik Mysterio's first major feud on RAW
On the April 28, 2025, episode of WWE RAW, The Judgment Day members crossed paths with AJ Styles backstage while he was having a conversation with Nick Aldis. The trio of Dirty Dom, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez made fun of The Phenomenal One.
Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that the company appeared to have established Dominik Mysterio's initial rivalry with AJ Styles. The former WWE writer also predicted The Phenomenal One's age would likely prevent him from taking the title from Dom.
"There's your angle for AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio. That's it! That was done, so you get AJ and Dom, probably next week or the week after. AJ and Dom will now be the program. Are you going to take the belt off Dom and put it on AJ? No because AJ is 50-something years old," Russo said.
Only time will tell whether Mysterio drops the Intercontinental Championship to Styles if a major feud between the two is in store.