Congratulations to WWE star Dominik Mysterio

Dominik Mysterio competed in a major match at WrestleMania 41. He just completed a huge milestone.

There has been severe competition for the Intercontinental Championship in recent months. Bron Breakker has been busy fending off multiple challengers. Finn Balor and Penta have been trying to get a title shot for weeks. Dominik Mysterio spoke to Adam Pearce and also got himself involved in the title picture. Hence, WWE announced a fatal four-way match at WrestleMania 41.

This match took place tonight on Night Two of WrestleMania 41 and filled with many memorable moments, such as when Dominik turned on Balor and attempted to hit him with the 619. However, Balor stopped him and stomped him to the ground. Carlito also tried to get involved in the match to assist his stablemates, but Bron Breakker halted him by spearing him through the announcer's table.

Near the end of the match, Mysterio hit Breakker with the 619 and was about to execute the frog splash when Finn Balor tripped him on the top rope. Balor then connected with a sling blade on Breakker and followed it up with a shotgun dropkick and the Coup de Grâce.

When Balor went for the cover, Dominik hit him with the spear and pinned his stablemate for the win. This marks Mysterio's first singles title win on the main roster.

It will be interesting to see who will be the first in line to challenge Dominik Mysterio to the Intercontinental Championship.

