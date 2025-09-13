BREAKING: WWE officially confirms Randy Orton's injury

WWE has officially confirmed Randy Orton's injury tonight. The officials commented on it during the show.

Ad

Randy Orton was set for a match in the main event of the night on WWE SmackDown against Drew McIntyre, but was left hurt for his troubles. During the match, he landed badly on his knee and was injured. He also picked up another obvious injury. He was also left bleeding and hurt by the end of the bout.

Vic Joseph commented on the fact that Randy Orton had hurt his knee. He pointed out that the star was walking on it badly.

Ad

Trending

"It looked to me that Randy Orton tweaked his knee a little bit."

How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!

Booker T also commented on it, saying that the star was hurt and that he was trying to walk it off. The star was clearly legitimately hurt, having landed badly in a moment on his leg. He was very worried and said that Orton was trying to walk it off.

"It looked like he may have jammed it a little bit after that last sequence. Right now, he's trying to walk it off."

Ad

The star limped for the rest of the night, but that was not the only injury that he picked up. He hurt his head as well, connecting with it badly on the outside of the ring, and that saw him busted open. The star was openly bleeding by the end of the match. McIntyre ended up winning the bout, but in the end, the return of Cody Rhodes saved the Viper from further punishment.

Ad

Ucey SZN @Ucey_SZN Randy Orton’s knee is getting cooked #SmackDown

Ad

Despite the injury, he was able to complete the match.

Randy Orton was about to suffer the same fate as Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes was out of action with a storyline injury for a long time. It looked like WWE was about to do the same to Orton, as Drew McIntyre was about to Claymore him through the table.

However, a surprise was waiting for fans, as Cody Rhodes suddenly returned and attacked Drew McIntyre. The two are set to face each other at Wrestlepalooza now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More

Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!