BREAKING: WWE officially confirms Randy Orton's injury

WWE has officially confirmed Randy Orton's injury tonight. The officials commented on it during the show.
Randy Orton was set for a match in the main event of the night on WWE SmackDown against Drew McIntyre, but was left hurt for his troubles. During the match, he landed badly on his knee and was injured. He also picked up another obvious injury. He was also left bleeding and hurt by the end of the bout.
Vic Joseph commented on the fact that Randy Orton had hurt his knee. He pointed out that the star was walking on it badly.
"It looked to me that Randy Orton tweaked his knee a little bit."
How WWE is ruining John Cena's retirement - Check out now!
Booker T also commented on it, saying that the star was hurt and that he was trying to walk it off. The star was clearly legitimately hurt, having landed badly in a moment on his leg. He was very worried and said that Orton was trying to walk it off.
"It looked like he may have jammed it a little bit after that last sequence. Right now, he's trying to walk it off."
The star limped for the rest of the night, but that was not the only injury that he picked up. He hurt his head as well, connecting with it badly on the outside of the ring, and that saw him busted open. The star was openly bleeding by the end of the match. McIntyre ended up winning the bout, but in the end, the return of Cody Rhodes saved the Viper from further punishment.
Despite the injury, he was able to complete the match.
Randy Orton was about to suffer the same fate as Cody Rhodes
Cody Rhodes was out of action with a storyline injury for a long time. It looked like WWE was about to do the same to Orton, as Drew McIntyre was about to Claymore him through the table.
However, a surprise was waiting for fans, as Cody Rhodes suddenly returned and attacked Drew McIntyre. The two are set to face each other at Wrestlepalooza now.
Is there a conspiracy against John Cena? Watch this story!