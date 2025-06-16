BREAKING: WWE SmackDown stars win Tag Team Championship at major show

By Divesh Merani
Modified Jun 16, 2025 03:25 GMT
A huge shocker. (Image via WWE.com)
A huge shocker. (Image via WWE.com)

Two WWE Superstars shocked the wrestling world tonight, as they became Tag Team Champions for the first time in nearly nine years.

Ad

Part of SmackDown faction Legado Del Fantasma, Los Garza have won the AAA World Tag Team Championship at TripleMania Regia in Monterrey, Mexico. Angel and Berto won a Fatal Four-way match to capture the titles from Forastera and Sanson of Nueva Generacion Dinamita, in a huge shocker. Pagano and Psycho Clown were also part of the match, as were TNA's Nic and Ryan Nemeth.

This is the cousins' first Tag Team Title victory together since they both arrived in WWE over six years ago. It remains to be seen, though, how active they will be as champions and if the belts will be showcased on television.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Los Garza have been in the middle of a slow-burning babyface turn on SmackDown, with the two likely to break free from Santos Escobar soon. With their leader nowhere in sight, Angel and Berto's AAA World Tag Team Championship win is proof that they may work better without him around.

This title change at TripleMania Regia, along with Worlds Collide last weekend, has done AAA's credibility within the WWE Universe the world of good.

About the author
Divesh Merani

Divesh Merani

Twitter icon

Divesh Merani is a dedicated sports writer and specialises in creating WWE content. He has been contributing on Sportskeeda since 2018, after years of developing a passion for football and pro wrestling.

Divesh has also represented Sportskeeda at multiple WWE-related events in India, including when Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley visited the country. In 2022, he became an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda but continues to regularly write news and listicles that cover the past, present, and future of WWE's product.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Divesh Merani
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications