BREAKING: WWE SmackDown stars win Tag Team Championship at major show

Two WWE Superstars shocked the wrestling world tonight, as they became Tag Team Champions for the first time in nearly nine years.

Part of SmackDown faction Legado Del Fantasma, Los Garza have won the AAA World Tag Team Championship at TripleMania Regia in Monterrey, Mexico. Angel and Berto won a Fatal Four-way match to capture the titles from Forastera and Sanson of Nueva Generacion Dinamita, in a huge shocker. Pagano and Psycho Clown were also part of the match, as were TNA's Nic and Ryan Nemeth.

This is the cousins' first Tag Team Title victory together since they both arrived in WWE over six years ago. It remains to be seen, though, how active they will be as champions and if the belts will be showcased on television.

Los Garza have been in the middle of a slow-burning babyface turn on SmackDown, with the two likely to break free from Santos Escobar soon. With their leader nowhere in sight, Angel and Berto's AAA World Tag Team Championship win is proof that they may work better without him around.

This title change at TripleMania Regia, along with Worlds Collide last weekend, has done AAA's credibility within the WWE Universe the world of good.

