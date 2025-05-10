WWE group seemingly breaks up

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, the company seemingly teased a split of a major group. The faction has been together for nearly 17 months.

Berto and Angel of Los Garza joined forces with Santos Escobar on the December 22, 2023, episode of SmackDown. Several weeks later, the newly reformed Legado Del Fantasma expanded its ranks by recruiting Elektra Lopez as the stable's manager. However, the storyline suggests that the faction began to experience internal conflict following Lopez's release earlier this year in February.

On the May 9, 2025, episode of SmackDown, Andrade and Rey Fenix competed in a tag team match against Los Garza (Berto and Angel). Santos Escobar observed the contest from the ringside. Ultimately, Fenix and Andrade emerged victorious.

Following the bout, Escobar confronted the Garza cousins. He then specifically targeted Berto, got in his face, and berated him for his performance. Berto responded to the 41-year-old star's actions by swatting his hands away before leaving the ring.

Taking to X/Twitter, Santos Escobar posted a picture alongside just Angel and hinted that the Legado Del Fantasma can still function without the 29-year-old WWE star.

"As simple as that."

The former LWO member also posted an image on Instagram, seemingly indicating he's done with Berto.

Berto and Angel set for massive appearance outside WWE

The erstwhile Los Lotharios duo are scheduled to compete outside of the Stamford-based promotion next month. The WWE Superstars will be in action at an event hosted by Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide.

Recently, AAA announced that Angel and Berto will be a part of the annual TripleMania Regia on June 15, 2025 in Monterrey, Mexico.

As of now, Los Garza's opponents for their upcoming tag team match in the Mexico-based wrestling promotion are still unknown.

