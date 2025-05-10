  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Santos Escobar
  • Santos Escobar makes a huge mistake on WWE SmackDown; gets betrayed by 29-year-old star

Santos Escobar makes a huge mistake on WWE SmackDown; gets betrayed by 29-year-old star

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 10, 2025 05:57 GMT
Santos Escobar made a mistake on SmackDown (Image via WWE.com)
Santos Escobar made a mistake on SmackDown (Image via WWE.com)

Santos Escobar made a big blunder during a match on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. He got into a physical confrontation after the bout with his stablemate.

Ad

Angel and Berto of Los Garza took on Andrade and Rey Fenix in a tag team match. The Legado Del Fantasma leader was at the ringside during the match. Rey and Angel started things off. The heels double-teamed on Fenix, and Berto hit him with a dropkick. The newly-arrived SmackDown star tagged Andrade, who did a dragon screw.

Los Garza sent Rey Fenix and Andrade to the floor and wiped them out with moonsaults. Andrade spiked Berto with a poisonrana before tagging his partner in. Rey Fenix and Angel exchanged chops, and Berto hit Fenix with a fireman's carry slam and a standing moonsault.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Rey hit Berto with a spinning animal kick, and Santos Escobar distracted the referee while Angel had the cover. Los Garza could've won the match.

Rey Fenix wiped out Angel with a dive onto the floor, and Andrade hit Berto with The Message to give his team the win. After the match, Berto and Santos Escobar got into a physical confrontation. The 29-year-old even left the ring and went to the back by himself.

About the author
Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.

Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new!

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications