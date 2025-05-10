Santos Escobar makes a huge mistake on WWE SmackDown; gets betrayed by 29-year-old star

Santos Escobar made a big blunder during a match on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. He got into a physical confrontation after the bout with his stablemate.
Angel and Berto of Los Garza took on Andrade and Rey Fenix in a tag team match. The Legado Del Fantasma leader was at the ringside during the match. Rey and Angel started things off. The heels double-teamed on Fenix, and Berto hit him with a dropkick. The newly-arrived SmackDown star tagged Andrade, who did a dragon screw.
Los Garza sent Rey Fenix and Andrade to the floor and wiped them out with moonsaults. Andrade spiked Berto with a poisonrana before tagging his partner in. Rey Fenix and Angel exchanged chops, and Berto hit Fenix with a fireman's carry slam and a standing moonsault.
Rey hit Berto with a spinning animal kick, and Santos Escobar distracted the referee while Angel had the cover. Los Garza could've won the match.
Rey Fenix wiped out Angel with a dive onto the floor, and Andrade hit Berto with The Message to give his team the win. After the match, Berto and Santos Escobar got into a physical confrontation. The 29-year-old even left the ring and went to the back by himself.