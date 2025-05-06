Popular tag team set to make major appearance outside WWE

A popular tag team will now compete at a major show. This event will take place outside WWE.

Los Garza have been a part of World Wrestling Entertainment for several years. They were competing in NXT not too long ago until they were moved up to the main roster when they joined Legado Del Fantasma with Santos Escobar. Since then, they have been a regular feature on the main roster. However, things have not been going well for Los Garza as they have not won a match since February this year. Despite this, they have been granted a huge opportunity.

AAA is set to host its biggest PPV of the year, TripleMania Regia, on June 15 in Monterrey, Mexico. Angel and Berto were announced to be on the show. However, it is not known who they will be facing.

Expand Tweet

Angel Garza teased WWE exit

Angel Garza and Berto have been subject to poor booking on WWE SmackDown. They have been on the losing end of most of their matches, and this has also seemingly frustrated Santos Escobar. As a result, this has driven a wedge between Legado Del Fantasma. Garza recently worried fans when he sent out a cryptic message.

Angel Garza recently took to social media to send a message to thank fans, which came as a bit of a surprise since he is a heel and it is considered out of character for a heel to thank the fans. Hence, this fueled speculation that he was about to leave the company soon.

"Thank you," Garza wrote.

Check out his tweet here:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see who Los Garza will end up facing at AAA TripleMania Regia later this year.

