  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Popular tag team set to make major appearance outside WWE

Popular tag team set to make major appearance outside WWE

By Sunil Joseph
Modified May 06, 2025 01:22 GMT
WWE flag
This tag team is popular among the fans (source: WWE.com)

A popular tag team will now compete at a major show. This event will take place outside WWE.

Ad

Los Garza have been a part of World Wrestling Entertainment for several years. They were competing in NXT not too long ago until they were moved up to the main roster when they joined Legado Del Fantasma with Santos Escobar. Since then, they have been a regular feature on the main roster. However, things have not been going well for Los Garza as they have not won a match since February this year. Despite this, they have been granted a huge opportunity.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

AAA is set to host its biggest PPV of the year, TripleMania Regia, on June 15 in Monterrey, Mexico. Angel and Berto were announced to be on the show. However, it is not known who they will be facing.

Ad

Top WWE star punished? More details HERE

Angel Garza teased WWE exit

Angel Garza and Berto have been subject to poor booking on WWE SmackDown. They have been on the losing end of most of their matches, and this has also seemingly frustrated Santos Escobar. As a result, this has driven a wedge between Legado Del Fantasma. Garza recently worried fans when he sent out a cryptic message.

Angel Garza recently took to social media to send a message to thank fans, which came as a bit of a surprise since he is a heel and it is considered out of character for a heel to thank the fans. Hence, this fueled speculation that he was about to leave the company soon.

Ad
"Thank you," Garza wrote.

Check out his tweet here:

It will be interesting to see who Los Garza will end up facing at AAA TripleMania Regia later this year.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications