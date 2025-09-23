  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Kylie Rae
  • BREAKING: WWE Women's Championship Officially Stripped and Confirmed to be Vacant

BREAKING: WWE Women's Championship Officially Stripped and Confirmed to be Vacant

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Sep 23, 2025 01:17 GMT
The title has been stripped (Credit: WWE.com)
The title has been stripped (Credit: WWE.com)

Another WWE Women's Champion has now been stripped of her title. The company has now confirmed that it is the case and sent a message.

Ad

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that WWE ID Women's Champion Kylie Rae was pregnant. The star announced that she was expecting a baby. She posted on her social media and responded to a fan as to the reason why she had vacated the Relentless PNW Championship. The fans were happy and congratulated her, but there was worry about how she was holding the Women's Title.

"Because I'm pregnant [Grinning Face with Sweat Emoji]," she wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Now, WWE ID's official account has confirmed that she is no longer the WWE ID Women's Champion. They officially put out the message that the title had been made vacant after being stripped. They added that they were proud to say that Rae was going into the record books as the first-ever champion.

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

They wished the star well for her pregnancy as well, and congratulated her on the addition to her family.

Ad
"The WWE ID Women's Championship is now vacant. WWE ID is proud that Kylie Rae will go in the record books as the first ever champion and sends congratulations on the addition to her family. Thank you, Kylie!"
Ad

WWE's new ID program is meant to see new stars being signed

WWE has used the new ID program to sign several indie stars to wrestle and prove themselves to the company. The ones who win the title can get a full-time contract with the company as well.

With Kylie Rae now no longer able to defend the title, it will be interesting to see who gets to face each other next for the honor of holding the championship.

At this time, there does not seem to be an explanation as to what's next, but it has opened up several opportunities for a lot of stars. The upcoming few weeks should see a new tournament or even a match announced to give other stars the chance to step up.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications