BREAKING: WWE Women's Championship Officially Stripped and Confirmed to be Vacant

Another WWE Women's Champion has now been stripped of her title. The company has now confirmed that it is the case and sent a message.Earlier this week, it was confirmed that WWE ID Women's Champion Kylie Rae was pregnant. The star announced that she was expecting a baby. She posted on her social media and responded to a fan as to the reason why she had vacated the Relentless PNW Championship. The fans were happy and congratulated her, but there was worry about how she was holding the Women's Title.&quot;Because I'm pregnant [Grinning Face with Sweat Emoji],&quot; she wrote.Now, WWE ID's official account has confirmed that she is no longer the WWE ID Women's Champion. They officially put out the message that the title had been made vacant after being stripped. They added that they were proud to say that Rae was going into the record books as the first-ever champion. They wished the star well for her pregnancy as well, and congratulated her on the addition to her family.&quot;The WWE ID Women's Championship is now vacant. WWE ID is proud that Kylie Rae will go in the record books as the first ever champion and sends congratulations on the addition to her family. Thank you, Kylie!&quot;WWE's new ID program is meant to see new stars being signedWWE has used the new ID program to sign several indie stars to wrestle and prove themselves to the company. The ones who win the title can get a full-time contract with the company as well.With Kylie Rae now no longer able to defend the title, it will be interesting to see who gets to face each other next for the honor of holding the championship.At this time, there does not seem to be an explanation as to what's next, but it has opened up several opportunities for a lot of stars. The upcoming few weeks should see a new tournament or even a match announced to give other stars the chance to step up.