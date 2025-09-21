  • home icon
  • Current WWE champion announces pregnancy 

Current WWE champion announces pregnancy 

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Sep 21, 2025 19:49 GMT
This is massive news! (image via WWE)
This is massive news! (image via WWE.com)

WWE fans are still reeling from the shock of Naomi's pregnancy announcement a month ago on RAW, but it seems that there's now another baby on the way for a fellow champion.

ID Women's Champion Kylie Rae took to social media earlier today to respond to a fan who had asked about her reasoning for vacating the RelentlessPNW Championship, to which she responded with her pregnancy news.

"Because I'm pregnant [Grinning Face with Sweat Emoji]," she wrote.

Kylie even included a picture of herself to show that she was further along than many fans expected. Rae is currently engaged to fellow wrestler Isaias Velazquez. The couple welcomed their first child in October 2023, so this new update is for their second child.

Rae has been part of the ID program with WWE since November 2024 and won the ID Women's Championship back in August by defeating Zara Zakher and Zayda Steel.

Kylie is well-known to wrestling fans since she has appeared on AEW, TNA, and even in WWE back in 2022 under the name Briana Ray. It was under this name that she appeared on an episode of Main Event back in December 2022 and was defeated by Dana Brooke.

WWE may be forced to vacate ID Women's Championship

Kylie Rae will be out of action for more than a year following the announcement, so a decision will likely be made on her ID Women's Championship in the near future.

Fellow star Naomi was forced to relinquish her Women's World Title when she announced her pregnancy, and Stephanie Vaquer was able to capture the vacated title at Wrestlepalooza.

Vaquer was set to face Naomi at Clash in Paris before the announcement, but she has now captured the title. Despite this coming at the peak of The Glow's career, fans have supported her through the news and welcomed Vaquer as the new champion.

Kylie has only recently shared the news on social media, which means that it's unlikely that a decision has been made regarding her title.

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Edited by Phillipa Marie
