Current WWE champion announces pregnancy 

WWE fans are still reeling from the shock of Naomi's pregnancy announcement a month ago on RAW, but it seems that there's now another baby on the way for a fellow champion.ID Women's Champion Kylie Rae took to social media earlier today to respond to a fan who had asked about her reasoning for vacating the RelentlessPNW Championship, to which she responded with her pregnancy news.&quot;Because I'm pregnant [Grinning Face with Sweat Emoji],&quot; she wrote.Kylie even included a picture of herself to show that she was further along than many fans expected. Rae is currently engaged to fellow wrestler Isaias Velazquez. The couple welcomed their first child in October 2023, so this new update is for their second child.Rae has been part of the ID program with WWE since November 2024 and won the ID Women's Championship back in August by defeating Zara Zakher and Zayda Steel.Kylie is well-known to wrestling fans since she has appeared on AEW, TNA, and even in WWE back in 2022 under the name Briana Ray. It was under this name that she appeared on an episode of Main Event back in December 2022 and was defeated by Dana Brooke.WWE may be forced to vacate ID Women's ChampionshipKylie Rae will be out of action for more than a year following the announcement, so a decision will likely be made on her ID Women's Championship in the near future.Fellow star Naomi was forced to relinquish her Women's World Title when she announced her pregnancy, and Stephanie Vaquer was able to capture the vacated title at Wrestlepalooza.Vaquer was set to face Naomi at Clash in Paris before the announcement, but she has now captured the title. Despite this coming at the peak of The Glow's career, fans have supported her through the news and welcomed Vaquer as the new champion.Kylie has only recently shared the news on social media, which means that it's unlikely that a decision has been made regarding her title.