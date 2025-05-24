BREAKING: Wyatt Sicks finally returns to WWE; newest targets revealed

By Rohit Nath
Modified May 24, 2025 03:15 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

The Wyatt Sicks are back for the first time in 2025, following a hiatus that has lasted well over half a year. Their impact was instant, and their newest targets were revealed.

One of the big questions was as to when The Wyatt Sicks would return. Many considered them to be underutilized as they made a massive impact last year, only to seemingly disappear. Of course, the entire allure of the group is their lack of appearances, but it seems like an unfortunate injury kept the whole group out. That is now well behind us.

In the main event of SmackDown on 23rd May, the final two minutes between The Street Profits and Fraxiom saw the return of The Wyatt Sicks. After all the chaos and interference from DiY and The Motor City Machine Guns, Uncle Howdy's group ultimately made a shocking appearance. Their targets? Everybody.

That's right. They left no exception, minus MCMG, but it was quite clear that there would be no definitive heel/babyface role for the group. Nikki Cross went after Candice LeRae, and all the others were targeted.

What the group left in their wake were bodies lying in and around the ring.

It was an incredible way to end SmackDown as they made a huge impact.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

