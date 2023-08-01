Breathtaking Bray Wyatt photo surfaces online; the intricacies of The Fiend's cowl are mind-blowing!

WWE star Bray Wyatt is currently sidelined from in-ring competition and television in general.

Taking to Twitter, Wyatt's collaborator Jasob Baker shared a never-before-seen photo of the former Universal Champion from his days as The Fiend.

Baker posted a photo that was taken moments after Wyatt's "Burned" Fiend mask was fitted:

"January 2021. Testing fitting the burned fiend silicone cowl on @Windham6 for the very first time. Created by myself and my amazing crew at @callosumstudios" wrote Baker

Dutch Mantell recently spoke about WWE's idea to form a faction with Bray Wyatt and other superstars

WWE reportedly had plans to create a faction with Bray Wyatt and Eric Young. However, Dutch Mantell wasn't a fan of the idea.

According to a report from Fightful Select, WWE had plans to form a faction featuring Uncle Howdy, Alexa Bliss, and Young. However, the plan was reportedly nixed.

Speaking on Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the wrestling veteran explained why Young was best suited as a singles performer. He said:

"He's great. I think Eric Young's personality precedes him. I think covering him up inside a group is like the worst thing they could do to him because he stands out on his own. He's kinda quirky and I think the people would like that."

Young reportedly returned to WWE after Triple H took over the creative team. However, he didn't make a single appearance and returned to IMPACT Wrestling.

Bray Wyatt, meanwhile, has been off television since culminating his feud with LA Knight, whom he beat at this year's Royal Rumble premium live event. He was in an alliance with Uncle Howdy and was set for a feud with Bobby Lashley. It remains to be seen when Wyatt will be returning to television.

