Bray Wyatt's rumored new faction with ex-WWE star was a bad idea, Dutch Mantell says

Legendary wrestling personality Dutch Mantell believes a new WWE stable involving Bray Wyatt and Eric Young would not have worked.

According to a recent Fightful Select report, WWE planned to add Young to Wyatt's faction alongside Alexa Bliss and Uncle Howdy after WrestleMania 39. The idea was allegedly nixed after Bliss went on maternity leave and Young left the company just a few months after quietly returning. Wyatt also disappeared from television for an unspecified reason.

On Story Time with Dutch Mantell, the former booker and manager explained why Young is better suited as a singles performer:

"He's great. I think Eric Young's personality precedes him. I think covering him up inside a group is like the worst thing they could do to him because he stands out on his own. He's kinda quirky and I think the people would like that." [0:58 – 1:23]

Mantell previously wrote television for IMPACT/TNA when Young was one of the company's top singles stars. In WWE, the former IMPACT World Champion is best remembered for his work alongside Alexander Wolfe, Killian Dain, and Nikki Cross in the SAnitY group.

Dutch Mantell pitches another WWE idea for Eric Young

Although he prefers watching Eric Young as a singles talent, Dutch Mantell believes the 43-year-old is capable of making some on-screen partnerships work.

Jack Swagger's former manager added that an alliance between Young and RAW Superstar Dexter Lumis could have been interesting:

"I think they would be more of a combination, Eric Young and Dexter Lumis," Mantell said. "I would think that Eric Young would try to explain everything he doesn't say. If you had a good writer for that, that would really be entertaining stuff." [1:31 – 1:51]

In a recent interview, Young strongly hinted that he left WWE due to Vince McMahon's return to the company.

Do you think Eric Young should have joined Bray Wyatt's faction? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023