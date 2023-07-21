"I just couldn't work there anymore"- 43-year-old star comments on leaving WWE just a few months after rejoining

Former WWE Superstar Eric Young has commented on his departure from the company.

The 43-year-old was a part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly four years before he was released from his contract in 2020. He was 'secretly' brought back by Triple H towards the end of 2022 but did not make any appearance for the company. A few days back, it was noted that Eric had asked for his release as he did not want to work with Vince McMahon.

Young finally commented on his release during an interview with Mike Johnson of PWInsider. The former WWE star made it clear that he had no intention of working with McMahon.

"I signed up for one thing and it turned into something completely different. Personally, professionally, and more importantly for me, morally, I just couldn't work there anymore. If you're a wrestling fan and you know what's going on, it was not a super difficult choice for me, to be honest. It was a dream come true, going back, the contract was fantastic and all this other stuff, and what I was poised to do on the TV show was excellent, but in the end, I would have had to answer to somebody that I'm just not willing to do." [H/T- Fightful]

WWE reportedly had big plans in store for Eric Young before his release

Eric Young mentioned in his interview with Mike Johnson that what he was "poised to do on the TV show was excellent," and a recent report has noted the same.

According to Fightful Select, the 43-year-old was slated to join Bray Wyatt's new faction that so far consists of Uncle Howdy. Alexa Bliss was another name discussed to join forces with the Eater of the Worlds before he had to take a hiatus.

While the plans can no longer come to fruition due to Young leaving WWE, the 43-year-old star is satisfied with his return to Impact Wrestling. He made his return to his old hunting ground at Slammiversary, where he joined Scott D'Amore as his mystery partner to defeat Bully Ray and Deaner in a tag team bout.