Bret Hart admits his real-life feud with former WWE Champion got in the way of potentially countless classic matches 

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently admitted that he wished that both he and Shawn Michaels were able to face off in the ring more than they did.

Hart and Michaels' rivalry is one of the most iconic feuds in wrestling history, as both men sought to become WWE's top guy in the 1990s. In 1996, their rivalry reached boiling point as the company looked to legitimately steal the WWE title from Hart in what is now known as 'The Montreal Screwjob'.

Today, The Hitman and Michaels are on good terms. However, whilst speaking on A&E's new docuseries WWE Rivals, Bret Hart said via Fightul that he wished they had made up earlier.

"It's a shame that things got off-track with Shawn and we never got to really finish telling the stories that we could have told." Hart added: "Me and Shawn could have wrestled one time every year for the next 10 years and they'd have been the biggest matches in history. It's a shame that that opportunity was squandered last, probably by both of us." H/T Fightful

With the 65-year-old wrestling legend's words in mind, it would have been truly special if both stars were able to put aside their differences earlier, to then go on and create more classic memories in the ring.

Shawn Michaels on eventually making amends with Bret Hart

Despite the fact that many wished the two stars had made up sooner, the Heartbreak Kid sees things differently.

Speaking on WWE Rivals via Fightful, the Hall of Famer was asked if he wished he had sorted out his issues with Hart much earlier.

"Absolutely, of course, I would love to go back and not make any of the mistakes that I made. But then, I have to see where I'm at now, and I'm overjoyed with having come out on the other side." H/T Fightful

Considering what Michaels' personality was like at the time, it seems unlikely that he and Bret Hart would have been able to settle their rivalry.

