WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has been accused of not being a safe wrestler multiple times in his career. While he undoubtedly still looks like one of the most dangerous men even at the age of 53, he isn't known for his in-ring skills.

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently spoke about Goldberg on the Confessions of The Hitman web series. Hart criticized Goldberg's in-ring ability, claiming that his work rate was 0/10. While The Hitman did mention that he liked Goldberg as a person, he criticized the former Universal Champion's work in the ring:

"[Goldberg] was a gorilla. [Goldberg] was a guy that nobody seemed to have taught how wrestling really works. He seemed to think he could just pick a guy up and just slam him through the mat as hard as you could and that was good wrestling. But I always liked Bill as a person. His wrestling, his workrate was 0/10. Like, everything he did hurt - everything! He could tie up with you and hurt you. He'd tie up with himself and hurt himself!"

.@undertaker is sipping soup through a straw after @Goldberg dropped him on his head @WWEUniverse pic.twitter.com/h1vaMkcT6f — Jason Bekiaris (@JasonBekiaris) June 7, 2019

Bret Hart went on to reveal how wrestlers would have tears in their eyes from pain after wrestling Goldberg because of his hard-hitting and dangerous style.

"Bill was one of those types of guys that I don't think understood ever that it's supposed to look like it hurt but it's not supposed really hurt. And he had so many people praising him because he'd run you over like a car. Like, he'd football tackle you with no pads on. He's all jacked up and roided up, and he's about 280 lbs. You might as well have a real car just drive over top of you. He'd line up and just run you down, knock you down, and hurt guys. I asked, 'how does he do that without hurting everybody?' And everybody he worked with would come to the back holding their ribs. Guys would have tears in their eyes from how much pain they were in, and he was a really reckless and dangerous guy to wrestle." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Goldberg's WWE run earlier this year

After his SummerSlam match against Dolph Ziggler in 2019, Goldberg returned to WWE in February 2020. He went on to challenge "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown 2020 for the Universal Championship.

In what was one of the most surprising decisions of the year, Goldberg defeated Wyatt clean to win his second Universal Championship. He also became the first WWE Superstar to pin The Fiend.

Goldberg went on to hold the title for just over a month before losing it to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36. Goldberg is still under a contract with WWE and he will have a couple of matches every year until it expires.