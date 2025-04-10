Bret Hart breaks silence on major WrestleMania controversy; reveals backstage turmoil

The legendary Bret Hart was no stranger to backstage controversy and turmoil during his time as an active WWE Superstar. Hart recently shared scrapped plans for him at WrestleMania 13, where he ended up having a classic match against Stone Cold Steve Austin.

This year, the submission match between The Hitman and The Texas Rattlesnake at WrestleMania 13 is set to become the first-ever bout to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. It's considered one of the greatest matches in history, and many believe it led to the rise of Stone Cold.

On Peter Rosenberg's Cheap Heat podcast, Bret Hart revealed that the original plan for him at WrestleMania 13 was a rematch with Shawn Michaels. However, Michaels "lost his smile", and the direction changed.

"I wasn't expecting to fight Steve at the WrestleMania that year. My understanding from talking to Vince McMahon was that I was going to probably fight (…) Shawn Michaels and it was going to be our rematch. I was looking forward to that, and then Shawn lost his smile and lost the belt, gave it up, forfeited the belt, and ended up with The Undertaker and Sycho Sid we're going to fight for the belt," Hart said. [3:03 - 3:34]

Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels were not seeing eye-to-eye at the time. There was a lot of backstage politics and turmoil going on. Things were very personal for years, culminating with the Montreal Screwjob at Survivor Series 1997. The two legends eventually hashed it out after more than a decade on an episode of RAW in 2010.

Bret Hart names his Mt. Rushmore of wrestling

In the same interview on the Cheap Heat podcast, Bret Hart was asked to name his Mt. Rushmore of Wrestling. Peter Rosenberg initially joked that Hulk Hogan and Goldberg should be on it before The Hitman acknowledged Shawn Michaels' greatness.

Bret named his brother Owen, The Undertaker, Mr. Perfect Curt Hennig, and Stone Cold Steve Austin as his Mt. Rushmore. The topic has always been subjective, and there are no wrong answers to the question.

