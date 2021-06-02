Bret Hart says he's nervous and excited about upcoming A&E Documentary

A&E is set to air a documentary on Bret Hart this Sunday 8/7c which will be centred around Hart's time as a wrestler both inside and outside the squared circle.

The documentary is set to be a biography of The Hitman and comes as the latest edition in a series of A&E Biographies on different wrestlers from the past including The Ultimate Warrior and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Bret Hart made an appearance on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump where he spoke about the upcoming documentary. He also discussed his thoughts regarding his biography, which is set to air this Sunday:

"I'm actually pretty excited about it, kinda getting nervous in a lot of ways. The ones that have come before mine have all been exceptional in their own little way telling different stories." Bret added, "I just hope that mine lives up to the rest of them and I'm really excited about so many people who are gonna hear two hours of my story. It's a pretty long time and I'm really excited about it.

"I feel really comfortable with the whole process of sitting down and doing all the interviews." Hart went on, "With this COVID stuff going on it was tough to do everything remotely. So I just hope it lives the other ones and I hope that my fans enjoy it."

Bret Hart is considered by many to be one of the greatest wrestlers of all time

Bret Hart

Getting his training from the Hart Dungeon and hailing from the Hart family, Bret Hart joined WWE in 1984. He soon teamed up with other members of the Hart family to form one of the greatest factions in wrestling history, The Hart Foundation.

Hart soon adopted the moniker 'The Hitman' and quickly rose to fame in his singles career. Hart went on to become a seven-time world champion across WCW and WWE and headlined multiple WrestleManias.

After the infamous Montreal Screwjob in 1997, Hart left WWE on bad terms. He was inducted into WWE's Hall of Fame in 2006 but didn't partake in any in-ring competition. His return to the squared circle came four years later at WrestleMania 26 when he faced Vince McMahon in a no-holds barred match.

Hart is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and to this day remains one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of boots and step inside the ring.

Dear reader, could you take a quick 30-second survey to help us provide you with better content on SK Wrestling? Here's the link for it.

Edited by Jack Cunningham