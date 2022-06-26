WWE legend Bret Hart hails WrestleMania 26 match among his "greatest victories"  

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently detailed why his match with Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 26 meant so much to him.

In 2002, The Hitman suffered a stroke after being involved in a bicycle accident. As a result, he became paralyzed on the left side of his body, which led to months of physical therapy. Despite the setback, Hart was able to return to WWE in 2010, where he would go on to face Mr. McMahon.

Over the weekend, the five-time WWE Champion took to social media to explain why his storyline with the company's former chairman was so important to him, both personally and physically.

"Walking down the aisle at Wrestlemania 26 in Phoenix. Today marks 20 years since I suffered a stroke." Bret added:"When you suffer a stroke, the doctors never promise that you’ll have a full recovery. I still have some weakness on my left side to this day, but I’m very fortunate to be here today having recovered what I did."

He further elaborated upon facing McMahon in 2010 at the 26th edition of WrestleMania:

"I will forever be grateful to the doctors and therapists at the Foothills Hospital here in Calgary and my fans around the world for their prayers. While the match itself will never be in anyone’s top 10, this moment represents one of my greatest victories." (H/T EWrestling News)

While the bout may not be his best work inside the squared circle, Bret Hart's personal triumph made it a memorable moment for him.

Bret Hart, on his 2010 WWE return

The Hitman appeared in WWE via a pre-taped interview in the mid-2000s. However, he was previously absent from the company's programming for over a decade following the infamous 'Montreal Screwjob.'

Hart explained in his series Confessions Of The Hitman why he finally decided to make his return to the promotion in 2010.

"I ended up talking to a guy named Kevin Dunn, who's like one of Vince's right hand guys. And I said, 'I'd like to come back. I'd like to come back and do a storyline with Vince. I'd like to bury the hatchet." Hart added: "It was like, the best way for me to get over this, get it out of my way so it's not in my way anymore is to go back and make peace with it, make real peace with it." (H/T Comic Book)

While it was brief, Bret Hart's return in 2010 was remarkable for his fans as he could make peace with Shawn Michaels besides feuding with Vince McMahon on-screen.

