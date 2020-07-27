WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently spoke about his ordeal of dealing with a crazed fan who gave him death threats. Talking on his Confessions of the Hitman podcast, the former WWE Champion revealed that a fan who called herself 'the nasty girl' made his life difficult by harassing him.

Bret Hart revealed that a girl would often call him and give him death threats. He added that she was totally nuts and psychotic. The situation became worse when he was out of action due to injury.

Bret Hart then revealed details of the time when he came face to face with his stalker and how he got her arrested. He recalled that one time while he was at an airport a girl would continuously stare at him. Bret Hart stated that got a call later on the night where the girl told him that she saw him at the airport.

I didn’t know what she looked like. It turns out she was a black girl, a heavy black girl. But anyway, she left me a message that night in my hotel room, saying that she saw me at the airport and from that moment on, I said, ‘I think I know who she is.

Bret Hart on getting the girl arrested

The Hitman Bret Hart gave more details about the incident and revealed how he finally got this girl arrested.

''When I flew into Buffalo [New York], the car rental place was across from departures, like right across the sidewalk, really about 30 feet. As I was getting my car, when I was filling out the paperwork and stuff, I remember looking and she was across behind a pillar, across the street, and she kept peeking from behind the pillar. And I caught her and I said, ‘that’s that psycho.’ She didn’t know that I had seen her. It was pretty serious stuff and I remember WCW did nothing, like zero. And I remember, I said to the girl at the counter, I said, ‘have you ever seen a real stalker?’ She goes, ‘no, I haven’t.’ I said, ‘there’s one right across the street right now looking at me’, and she looked back and she saw her peek out from behind the pillar. And she goes, ‘you’re not kidding, are you?’ I said, ‘I’m not kidding.’ So she goes, ‘do you want me to call the police?’ And I said, ‘please call the police. Please. This is not kidding around stuff. This is really serious.'' (H/T: WrestlingInc)

''So she called the police and three policemen came up to me. They were [all] fans or friendly to me. They said, ‘what’s going on?’ I said, ‘there’s a girl’. ''

The girl was arrested by policemen at the scene. As per Bret Hart, the girl tried to attack one of the policemen with a knife. Bret Hart had to go to the station and fill out a statement later in the day.