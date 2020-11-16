In a recent episode of Confessions of The Hitman, Bret Hart discussed his relationship with WWE CEO Vince McMahon and his bitterness towards Vince in the past. Bret Hart said that a lot of the ill-will he had for Vince back in the day was because he was worried that he would be written off WWE history, especially after he knocked VInce out in the dressing room following the Montreal Screwjob:

A lot of my hard feelings toward Vince were tied in around my history and everything I gave to him - all the great matches I gave him - and I assumed when I knocked him out in the dressing room in Montreal, that all of that would be lost to me. Nobody would see those tapes anymore or those matches and my history would be erased to a certain degree, and that really bothered me because I worked so hard and really gave so much in my matches. And I think it shows today when people look back on my career how much it would have bothered me to have most of those great matches that people still talk about erased from their memory, and nobody is going to see them anymore and nobody talks about them anymore. To me, that was priceless. Like, it meant everything. H/T: WrestlingINC

Bret Hart doesn't blame Vince McMahon for Owen Hart's death

Bret Hart went on to discuss the Montreal Screwjob and his brother Owen Hart's death. Bret said that he didn't hold Vince McMahon responsible for his brother's accident, saying that Vince himself had very little to do with it:

I was pretty bitter towards Vince, especially after The Screwjob, and I didn't like a lot of what happened with my brother Owen's horrible accident. But I do believe in retrospect, when we look back, that Vince had probably very little to do with what happened to Owen. Like, he barely even knew what was going on there. H/T: WrestlingINC

Bret Hart added that while he didn't really hold a grudge against Vince McMahon for the unfortunate accident that led to Owen Hart's death, he did hold a grudge about the Montreal Screwjob for a long time.

