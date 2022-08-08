Bret Hart gives one-word answer when asked about Goldberg

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart recently stated whether he likes fellow Hall of Famer Goldberg during an event.

The Hitman battled Goldberg at WCW Starrcade 1999, and the match led to a severe injury to the former. During the match, Goldberg caught Hart with a thrust kick to the head. The kick gave the latter a severe concussion, but he was still able to finish the match. Unaware of the severity of the injury, he continued to wrestle for WCW over the next few weeks before announcing his retirement in 2000.

It is common knowledge that since Hart suffered the career-ending injury, the Hall of Famer has a disliking towards the former world champion.

The Twitter account "Does Bret Hart Like Bill Goldberg?" provided an update from The Hitman himself today. Hart was asked if he liked Goldberg and responded with "no."

It appears that the five-time WWE Champion isn't any closer to putting the past behind him with regards to Goldberg.

Goldberg on ending the career of Bret Hart

The two-time Universal Champion was recently interviewed on The Michael Kay Show to promote his Biography: WWE Legends episode on the A&E network.

During the interview, Goldberg spoke about injuring Bret Hart and admitted he would likely take it to his grave because The Hitman will never forgive him. He noted that the move wasn't intentional, but Hart still insists that it was despite him apologizing.

"I will take it to my grave because I am sure that he will never forgive me. What else can I say? I said I was sorry and that it was unintentional, it was the furthest thing from my mind, I dont know, a million times? And of those a million times, he's come back with, 'Yes, was intentional, he's a punk, he didn't know what he was doing and ruined my career.'" [00:54 - 01:31]

It remains to be seen whether the two Hall of Famers will put their past behind them and shake hands one last time.

Do you think Hart should forgive Goldberg for injuring him at Starrcade 1999? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

