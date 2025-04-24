Bret Hart could have a major feud; WWE veteran discusses marquee retirement matchup - "Let me sell some tickets" (Exclusive) 

Former WWE manager Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on legendary wrestler and three-time Hall of Famer Bret Hart having one final showdown. He nominated Bill Goldberg as a possible opponent for the marquee matchup.

Hart and Goldberg have had their differences ever since their time in WCW. Bret claims that a stiff kick from Bill ended his career. The two stars have not been fully able to forgo their differences since then.

On a recent episode of the Wrestling Time Machine, Long felt he could sell a lot of tickets promoting a match between the two legends. He felt this would be the perfect stage for the two stars to settle their issues once and for all.

"I'll tell you what I'd really like to see. I don't know whether this will happen or not. But I'd like to see Goldberg and Bret Hart." He continued, "Let me sell some tickets. Let me get Goldberg and Bret Hart bury the hatchet."

Teddy also proposed an angle where a younger star like Bron Breakker could get the rub from these legends. He noted that Bret might not be cleared to wrestle, and Breakker could enter the ring against Goldberg on his behalf.

"Maybe Bron Breakker takes Bret's place. Bret tries to get in, not that he can't work anymore, but he needs to talk to the doctors. Bron says, 'Wait a minute, we ain't got time. You don't have to wait on that. I'll take your place.'" [From 7:03 onwards]

Bill Goldberg is currently training for one last match. The legend believes that he has one last match left in him and wants to end his career on his own terms.

