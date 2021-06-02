"They're gonna surprise a lot of people" - Bret Hart has words of encouragement for two current WWE Superstars

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is regarded by many as the greatest wrestler of all time. His career inside the squared circle only solidifies the argument for his status as one of the best to ever do it. He recently showered praise on the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Natalya and Tamina won the women's tag team championships a few weeks ago on an episode of SmackDown after defeating Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. They have since gone on to defend the tag titles successfully twice.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Bret Hart spoke about his niece Natalya and her teammate Tamina and had some positive things to say about the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

"They went out, went for it and they got it. I think that it's a message to everybody to never give up on your dreams and to always keep digging away and keep crawling away because you can still make a difference. I think that there's new life and new blood pumped in Natty and Tamina. They have a different attitude now." Bret added, "I think they're gonna make a great team and they're gonna surprise a lot of people by being around for a long time and I think most importantly the fans will really appreciate the history"

"I think I can speak for Natty in the sense that I think the Anvil [Jim Neidhart] will be really proud of how she's not only winning the titles but how she's carried herself for her whole career. If you ever talked to Nattie, you realize what a special girl she is" Hart went on, "It's the same with Tamina and Jimmy Snuka."

Bret Hart believes that the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions are making history

The Hitman went on to discuss what the future holds for Natalya and Tamina and what fans can expect to see from the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

"I think it's a great story and it's a great honor for them. I think that they are gonna lay a lot of really great wrestling matches out for their fans because it's a great little history taking place right now that some day you'll look back upon and be really proud of"

It was an emotional moment when Natalya and Tamina captured the Tag Team Titles and it also linked to their history with their families. Both of their fathers (Jim Niedhart and Jimmy Snuka) have held the tag team titles and now they have started a new chapter in their careers as the tag team champions.

