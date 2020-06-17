Bret Hart reveals Stone Cold Steve Austin was nervous in an important WWE match

Stone Cold Steve Austin replied to the WWE Hall of Famer's statement about him.

Bret Hart revealed that he sensed Austin was nervous in this important match.

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin joined WWE in 1995 after his stint with WCW and ECW. Before the beer-drinking, foul-mouthed character that he took upon in the Attitude Era, one of Austin's most important matches was against Bret Hart, who was the top guy in WWE.

In a recent appearance on WWE Backstage, Hart revealed that he sensed that The Texas Rattlesnake was a little nervous in one of the most important matches in his WWE career, when the two faced off in the Survivor Series PPV in 1996.

"I would say back in those days that [1996 Survivor Series match] was the first real consequential match that we ever had. I would think that in all fairness to Steve, he would get a little nervous. He was pretty intense. Anxious — I think — about working with me. It showed when I worked with him that he was going to come at me with everything he had, at the same time I could tell that he was nervous, if that is the right way to put it. There was a little bit of nerves there that I sensed — later on when I worked with him that he didn't have. " (H/T WrestlingInc)

The winner of the match between Bret Hart and Stone Cold Steve Austin at Survivor Series was to get a shot at the WWF World Heavyweight Championship. Hart defeated Stone Cold after a gruelling match that went over 20 minutes.

Stone Cold Steve Austin's reply to Bret Hart

Stone Cold Steve Austin quickly took to Twitter to reply to Bret Hart's statement about him being nervous in that match. Austin said that he was not nervous in the match, and in fact, his confidence was "sky high". He then complimented Hart and said that it was great working with The Hitman in WWE.

No, not nervous. Just running on the edge of a razor blade. Confidence was sky high. Intensity was on point. Great time working with the best there is, was, and ever will be. — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) June 17, 2020

The two went on to have more matches in WWF, including a match at WrestleMania 13.