Bret Hart has never forgotten, and neither will the wrestling world. The incident in Montreal has always been a large smudge on his magnificent pro-wrestling career. The moment the match was called, the look on Bret Hart's face said it all. He got scr**ed.

Since then, Bret Hart has made peace with what happened but still talks about the incident when asked. On Confessions Of The Hitman, Bret Hart believed that three people ideated the Screwjob, and it wasn't Shawn Michaels.

Bret Hart believes Triple H was part of the ideation

While Bret Hart was angry with Shawn Michaels, at the time, he also believes that Michaels had multiple drug problems and said that Michaels is "fuzzy" about the details from that day. On the other hand, he believes that Triple H was pushing for it rather than being a willing participant. He said: (H/T Wrestling Inc)

"I'd say I gave Shawn the benefit of the doubt up until I knew what happened, and I think that's why he was so ashamed maybe. He felt so guilty. And Triple H, from what I gathered, I think he was pushing that thing more than Shawn. I think Shawn was more of a willing participant. Triple H, and (Gerald) Brisco, and Vince were the ones who created the whole thing happening."

While many wrestlers who were there have had varying interpretations of what happened, it did change the business forever. While Montreal may be on Bret's record, it doesn't tarnish the rest of his illustrious history.